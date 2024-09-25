AUGUSTA — The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Some of the “Local Talents/Artisans” that may be featured will include, artists, authors, songwriters and more. The general definition of “artisan” refers to a worker in a skilled trade, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Please enjoy Day 5 of the series.

Brandi Courtney-Feagan is a singer/songwriter residing in Augusta and part of Kentucky’s Country Duo with her husband, Patrick.

She was raised in Murphysville and noted she had always been around music.

“My great grandfather started the Courtney Band around 1934 which besides him included my papaw, my great uncle and two close family friends,” Feagan recalled.

At a younger age, Feagan was taught guitar cords by her father and later learned piano where she wrote her first song.

“I have recordings on cassette tapes of songs I made up when I was no more than five or six years old. As a teenager, I performed at Renfro Valley, a country music venue in Mount Vernon, Kentucky,” Feagan explained.

She further noted she became a regular at The Grapevine (located in Lexington) with Troy Gentry one of the members of the Montgomery duo and played around Kentucky with her own band.

Feagan recalled, “When I turned 21, I left the Bluegrass state and headed to music city. I worked as a performer for Opryland and Opryland Hotel, and had shows all over town including The Nashville Palace, The Bluebird Cafe, Robert’s Western World, The Station Inn and so on.”

She has had the opportunity to tour and share a stage with Loretta Lynn, Vern Gosdin, J.D. Crowe, Illrd Tyme Out, Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Mike Ward, Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Troy Gentry and Eddie Montgomery.

According to Feagan, one of the most memorable experiences in her life was being managed by and touring with Dennis Banks, the founder of the American Indian Movements.

“Through his friendship, I experienced a whole different world and met amazing musicians and shared the stage with Floyd ‘Red Crow’ Westerman, Robby Romero, Martha Redbone and other fabulous musicians from Japan,” Feagan said.

Being a part of Kentucky’s Country Duo, Feagan and her husband have been performing together.

“From a five piece bluegrass band, to our current country duo, including out own Opry by the River show which became a hit nation wide (pretty good for our little river town)! We’ve had the most amazing experiences and opportunities, including a performance in one of our favorite places, beautiful Cody, Wyo.,” Feagan explained.

She further noted when she and her husband are not performing, they are writing and recording in their studio located at their farm called River Hills Farm in Augusta.

Feagan is nominated for a songwriting award and her husband Patrick is nominated with her for country duo of the year and entertainer duo of the year at The Josie Music Awards at the Country Music Hall of Fame and The Grand Ole Opry.