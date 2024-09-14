FLEMINGSBURG — Billy Hall was indicted for charges related to a stabbing incident that took place in July.

He was indicted for attempted murder of a peace officer and assault in the first degree.

According to the indictment Hall, “intentionally, with a knife, stabbed the left arm/bicep area of Deputy Dustin Cooper of the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department with the intent to cause death of Deputy Dustin Cooper.”

The indictment also noted that with the assault in the first-degree charge, Hall caused physical injury to Cooper that was serious.

“By means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, to wit, a knife, or under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life he wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to Deputy Dustin Cooper and thereby caused serious physical injury to Deputy Dustin Cooper,” the indictment explained.

In July, the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department and Fleming County Emergency Medical Services responded to Hall’s residence for a medical issue.

Hall was transported to the Fleming County Hospital and allegedly attacked Cooper with a knife that he concealed during that transport.

According to Fleming County Sheriff Tim Smith, “He was stabbed, sliced in the arm from…like…shoulder down to his bicep, about nine inches in length.”

Cooper placed Hall in handcuffs and then applied a tourniquet to his arm and was given aid by the FC Hospital staff before being transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital.

Cooper was later released from the hospital.

A warrant of arrest on indictment and a bond of $250,000 was signed with the indictment.