The cross country season continues in the bluegrass this morning, with teams hitting the course once again hoping to place high in the standings, both individually and as a team.

Both the Mason County Royals and St. Pat Saints are scheduled to head to Ashland this morning, to compete in the 50th annual Giovanni’s Boyd County Invitational. Throughout the season so far, the Royals have been competing strongly in each meet they’ve participated in. Three meets into 2024, Mason County’s Dashawn Overly and Ed Brannon have consistently led the Royals week after week, with Overly taking first place in Mason County’s first meet of the year, the Ripley Cross Country Invitational and 11th in the Loveland XC Invitational. Ed Brannon took first place in the Mason County Invitational, with Overly coming in just behind at second.

This pair, combined with the rest of the Mason County Royals has proven their strength on the course week after week this season, and are eager to hit the road to Ashland this morning.

The St. Pat Saints has three runners competing this year, with Gabe Sammons consistently leading the team, coming in 36th last week at the Mason County Invitational.

The Lady Royals are also eager to compete this weekend, as the team continues grow on the road to regionals next month, and hopefully on to state shortly after.

Also competing this weekend, are the Bracken County Polar Bears, as they head to Falmouth to compete in the Pendleton Wildcat Prowl. Bracken County’s Lucas Hanks, Carter Norris and Cayden Williams have led the team throughout several of their competitions so far this year, and will look to continue to do so when they hit the course this morning. Leading the Lady Bears has been Jenna Colvin, Kinleigh Hamilton and Haylee Harrison, a trio that will be looking to continue competing strongly as the season continues.

Both the Fleming County and Augusta Panthers have no meets on the schedule for this week, and will resume competition next Saturday, September 21.

Each athlete hitting the course this morning will be giving it their all as they hope to place high in the standings, each competitor gradually improving as the season continues, gearing up for what will hopefully be a successful postseason run come mid-October.