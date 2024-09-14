The magnitude of the rocks overtakes hikers on The Ledges Trail at Cuyahoga National Park in Ohio.

The Ledges Trail at Cuyahoga National Park in Ohio narrows into a path rich with stones.

Delicate plants take root between the rocks at The Ledges Trail at Cuyahoga National Park in Ohio.

Tree roots wrap themselves around rocks at The Ledges Trail at Cuyahoga National Park in Ohio.

The Ledges. The Ledges. The Ledges.

That is the trail unanimously recommended to us by everyone my husband and I ask.

Even the ranger managing the information counter at Cuyahoga Valley National Park smiles perceptively when I request a map and advice for hiking the popular trail in Ohio.

“The Ledges?” she confirms. “Great choice!”

And she proceeds to not only hand me a park map, but she directs my attention to an identical map taped to the top of the counter. With her ink pen, she points to our current location in relation to the trailhead. And then she traces her pen around the actual trail.

“The important thing, though,” she adds and leans in as if she’s sharing a secret. “Is to take time to explore the spaces between the rocks.”

So, step out of my comfort zone, she might just as well be advising. Step away from certainty into the unknown. We will see.

Before my husband and I are too far along, we acknowledge without effort why the trail has earned such high praise.

The auburn path beneath us is a soft mixture of dirt and sometimes sand. Accented with dry, tattered leaves and brittle twigs, it winds among the imposing oaks, maples and hemlocks.

Before long, the path veers to the right, revealing an impressive ledge, fractures and drops in the sandstone formations, below us to our left.

My husband and I continue to follow the path. And heeding the ranger’s suggestion, we allow the trail to introduce us to an abundance of elaborate alcoves and crevices. We use our imaginations, along the way, to picture certain rocks breaking apart and crashing into their current locations. In our minds, we try to piece them together like a puzzle.

Tangles of vines and damp moss cover the rock surfaces, and the subtle beginnings of fragile root systems emerge from the fissures. In contrast, hardy roots establish themselves and web out along the trail in other places.

Again and again, a rustling of leaves precedes the appearance of a chipmunk scampering along the fallen branches. My husband and I can’t decide if the woods are home to an abundance of the creature or if the same one is accompanying us on our journey.

The Ledges. The Ledges. The Ledges.

An unforgettable trail of steadfast beauty.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is a retired English, communications and journalism teacher from Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at marj.appelman@gmail.com.)