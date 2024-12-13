Ashton Myers

Robertson County junior Ashton Myers is the Black Devils’ lead scorer two games into the 2024-25 season, having picked up 27 total points so far this year, to average 13.5 points per game. Having made 12 of 23 total attempted field goals, Myers sits with a 52.2% field goal average. He is also three for six from behind the free throw line on the season, and is second on the team in rebounds, with 15. In Robertson County’s most recent win against the St. Pat Saints, Myers ended the contest with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Brianna Bauer

Bauer is the Bracken County Lady Bears’ second lead scorer, with 48 total points on the season prior to their Wednesday night game against the Nicholas County Lady Jackets. Bauer averages 16.0 points per game, and leads the team in rebounds with 36. In the Lady Bears’ 73-31 win over the St. Pat Lady Saints, she picked up 16 total points, and seven rebounds. As the season continues, Bauer will remain one of Bracken County’s strongest on both ends of the court, with the Lady Bears eyeing the 39th district championship once again.

