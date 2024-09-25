I was never the greatest speller, but I loved those class spelling contests. In fourth grade, we had spelling tests every week. I was new to Mason County and had thrived doing any activity that helped me get out of my shell and get to know my classmates a little better.

In a lot of ways it was the perfect year to be the new student. It was the fall of 1991, which was the first school year the Maysville Independent School District merged into the Mason County school district. I was lucky enough to be in Ann Poe’s fourth grade class. Mrs. Poe didn’t miss a beat. She taught us all to read and write on another level.

One of our first spelling lists had the word “dessert” featured on it. When it came my turn to spell the delicious word I fumbled and only spelled it with one “s.” After class Mrs.Poe told me not to be discouraged and to always remember if the dessert is yummy, you’ll always want two, thus two “s’s.

I’ve never forgotten that trick. Even now, I think of Mrs.Poe fondly whenever I write the word.

Today’s seasonal recipe will leave you and your guests ready for seconds. Don’t worry, The recipe makes two large galettes or even two.

What’s a galette you ask? It’s the real deal baker’s tart. It’s satisfying and handy to make. The flaky layers of this beautifully rustic, free form treat, allow the baker a lot of freedom. I honestly prefer making galettes to pies. They are my favorite treat for last minute guests, use for leftovers, or simple and over-the-top yet over the top treats.

Give today’s recipe a try. Once you get a knack for the pastry, you can fill them with anything, sweet or savory.

Good luck and enjoy!

Apple Walnut Galette with Apple Cider Caramel & Rosemary

Makes 2 large or 12 small galettes

Galettes will keep at room temperature for 2 days or refrigerated for up to 5 days. Re-crisp in a 400 degree oven for five minutes.

Dough

If you don’t have cake flour you can substitute with AP flour. The cake flour gives a flakier and lighter crust.

Tip: Wrapped dough can also be kept in the freezer for up to a month.

2 cups unsalted butter, very cold

1 cup ice water

1 ½ tsp salt

2 ¼ cups (340g) + 2 Tbsp cake flour

2 ⅔ cups (340g) AP flour

In the bowl of a food processor, combine flours, sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse sand with some larger pieces. Add the ice water and pulse just until the mixture is evenly moistened. Tip the mixture out onto a piece of plastic wrap. Use the edges of the plastic to pack the dough into a disc. Wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 3 days.

Filling

4 crisp apples, peeled, cored and very thinly sliced

1 cup dark brown sugar

2 Tbsp cornstarch

1 Tbsp lemon zest, freshly grated

1 tsp cinnamon, ground

1 tsp nutmeg, freshly ground

4 Tbsp unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1 cup walnuts, toasted

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, toss together apples, walnuts, sugar, cornstarch, lemon zest, nutmeg and cinnamon. On a lightly floured piece of parchment, roll the dough out into 2 12-14 inch circles or 12 small 6-7 inch circles . Top the dough with the prepared fruit in concentric circles leaving a 1½-inch border. Lift and press the edges up over the fruit, folding as necessary. Using the parchment paper, transfer the galette to a rimmed baking sheet. Chill for 10 minutes.

Egg Wash

2 large egg yolks

2 Tbsp heavy cream

Turbinado brown sugar for sprinkling

Dried Rosemary for sprinkling

Mix heavy cream and egg yolks. Brush the border of the pastry with the beaten egg mix and sprinkle with sugar and rosemary. Dot the fruit with the butter. Bake until the filling is tender and the crust is deep golden brown, about 45 minutes. Some of the juices may leak out but don’t stress. The caramel will help with your presentation. Save some of your rosemary and Turbino sugar.

Caramel

4 cups apple cider

1 cup dark brown sugar

4 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 tsp Kosher salt

¼ cup heavy cream

Bring apple cider to a boil over medium-high heat in a small saucepan. Continue to cook the cider until it has reduced to 1 cup liquid, about 13 to 14 minutes. Then add brown sugar, butter, and salt and stir to combine. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, and continue to cook the mixture, whisking often, until it has become syrupy and thickened slightly, about 13 to 15 minutes. Whisk in the cream and set aside to cool slightly. The caramel will thicken as it cools.

Finishing Touch

Remove tart from the oven, and let it cool slightly on the pan on a rack. Transfer the galette to a serving plate, drizzle with caramel, sprinkle with rosemary and Turbino sugar. Serve warm or at room temperature with any remaining caramel. Delicious with butter pecan or vanilla ice cream.

The recipe and photo used in today’s column are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com).