The Robertson County Lady Devils hosted the Augusta Panthers on the volleyball court Monday night.

Robertson County has had a strong year so far this season, sitting with an 10-13 record on the year heading into their second contest of the season against the Lady Panthers. In their first meeting, the two teams faced off against one another at the Panther Den, with the Lady Devils taking the contest 2-1, picking up their first win of 2024.

This go around, Robertson County was looking to once again come out on top of the Lady Panthers, while Augusta was looking to pull out a victory, and avenge their loss to the Lady Devils early in the season.

Robertson County quickly built up a lead in set one, holding strong over the Lady Panthers. The Lady Devils would be able to maintain their lead throughout much of set one, but Augusta would fight to catch up late in the contest, bringing the game close, but falling behind as Robertson County closed out the set 25-21.

“Sometimes girls do that, they let up. That one was momentum and back and forth. I’d like a little more gap in there, but I’ll take it.” said Lady Devils head coach, Ann Grause.

The Lady Devils would build up another quick lead in set two, getting up 7-1 over the Lady Panthers, but would soon after allow Augusta to tie the contest 7-7. The two teams would battle back and forth against one another midway through the set, neither able to build up a solid lead. As the set continued, the score would remain tied, all the way up to 15-15. The Lady Panthers eventually pulled ahead to lead 21-18, with the Lady Devils fighting to bring the game back in their favor.

“Augusta went on a 10-0 run. That one was back and forth, back and forth.” said coach Grause.

Late in the set, Augusta led 24-22 over Robertson County, and nearly took the victory, but numerous strong serves and an unwillingness to quit from the Lady Devils allowed Robertson County to pull out another victory, this time taking set two 26-24, taking the contest 2-0 over the Lady Panthers.

“That was number two. She did it for us, we don’t score unless we’re serving and she served six in a row. Number two, Hadleigh Linville.” said coach Grause.

With this contest behind them, the Lady Devils now gear up to take on the Bourbon County Lady Colonels tonight at home, before hosting the Pendleton County Lady Cats tomorrow evening in another 38th district contest.

“We’re excited to play Pendleton County this week, that’s our district. We hope to get another district win. We beat Nicholas last week and we’re hoping to beat Pendleton this week.” said Grause.

The Lady Panthers next contest will be this evening against the Lady Cats, at home at the Panther Den. Augusta has two more games on the schedule before heading to Cynthiana to take part in the Harrison County Fillies Fall Fling, with six games left in the regular season following this weekend’s tournament.