Bill is a handsome fellow with unique, speckled markings. Our best guess on his breed mix is Boxer/Hound/Setter/Blue Heeler, a true “Heinz 57” dog. Whatever he is, we believe he qualifies as a “designer dog.” This guy is good with other dogs and is very playful. He enjoys a good game of tug-of-war with a rope. He gets along well with the older children who visit the shelter. He is working on his leash walking skills and does best with an Easy Walk-style harness.

Bill came to the shelter as a stray and was not reclaimed by an owner. Whoever previously owned him did work with him and must have cared for him. We believe he is housetrained, as he keeps his kennel tidy and clean. He also knows some commands! This guy is also affectionate and loves to cuddle and give hugs! Scan the QR code beside his picture to learn more about him, see videos of him playing, and apply to adopt him now!

Since 2022, the shelter team has been working with several national experts, including representatives from the Humane Society of the United States and Team Shelter USA, to improve shelter life for the dogs. The shelter is also a Best Friends Animal Society Network partner, receiving education from their experts and grant eligibility. Recently, the shelter received a $1,000 grant from Best Friends for participating in the Bring Love Home challenge in June.

Members of the shelter team and several volunteers have completed training through Fear Free Shelters. Fear Free Shelters’ training program focuses on recognizing stress, reducing stress, and using safe animal handling techniques. This program covers all aspects of shelter care, including intake, medical and behavioral care, daily care, fostering, and adoption counseling. Go to https://fearfreeshelters.com to learn more about their program.

During playgroups in the shelter’s play yard, the shelter team has implemented concepts from Dogs Playing for Life’s Learning Library to enhance the play experience for the dogs. The library’s videos demonstrate how to safely handle dogs, introduce dogs to each other, monitor

playgroups, train dogs in basic commands, and foster enjoyment. Printed resources from Dogs Playing for Life are accessible to staff and volunteers at the shelter. Go to https://dogsplayingforlife.com to learn more about their nonprofit organization. You can view many videos of dogs having fun in the play yard on the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Upcoming Events:

· Saturday, 10/5/2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM – Shelter Dog Meet and Greet at Maysville Tractor Supply Company.

· Saturday, 11/2/2024, from 12 PM to 2:30 PM – Mason County Animal Shelter Open House festivities include food, free dog microchipping for Mason County residents, Pup-casso painting, door prizes, and a bourbon barrel dog feeder raffle.

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill

out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/petsOr visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.