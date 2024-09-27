There is a reason the Maysville Players are the oldest theatre troupe in Kentucky. Since 1962, the Players have delighted audiences with not only Broadway productions but also original creations live at the fifth oldest theatre in the country, the Washington Opera House.

I reached out to Players President Debbie Lewis and she was happy to give me a full report on the group’s activities, which I will pass along to you.

This is straight from the source: October 3 – October 13 is Hamilton Deane’s Dracula. Abraham Van Helsing investigates the mysterious illness of a young woman, Lucy Seward, with the help of her father and fiancé. He discovers she is the victim of Count Dracula, a powerful vampire who is feeding on her. Blood-sucking fun for everyone! Get your tickets at maysvilleplayers.net or by calling 606-564-3666.

Saturday, October 12th Players Board Member Sean George has organized a Chili Cookoff from 2 to 7pm on middle Market Street downtown. There will be 14 chili chefs, along with vendors from around the area. Music will be provided by Maysville native and Nashville recording artist Hunter Jordan and local band Wax Monroe.

Wrapping up the month will be a Halloween Party Saturday, October 26th from 8:30pm to 12:30am at the Theatre for ages 21 and up. There will be a costume contest, cash prizes, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. There is a $10 cover fee, along with (if you dare) a walk-thru of the haunted Theatre.

Lewis offered an invitation for everyone to come and enjoy the fun. “Welcome to The Maysville Players,” Lewis said, “Maysville’s vibrant hub for entertainment and community gatherings. Our theatre is home to an exciting lineup of events that promise something for everyone. Whether you’re a music lover, a dance enthusiast, or just looking for a great night out, our venue offers a range of experiences designed to entertain and engage.”

Debbie also gave me an insight into what you can expect with an evening at the Washington Opera House.

Concerts: From intimate acoustic sets by local artists to larger-than-life performances by regional and touring bands, our concert series features a diverse range of musical genres. Whether it’s rock, country, hip-hop, or blues, we bring the sounds that move Maysville.

Parties: Get ready to move! Our themed events bring the energy with a live DJ, vibrant lights, and a dance floor that doesn’t quit. From our spooky Halloween party to New Years Eve, we’ve got the rhythm to keep you going all night long.

Live Shows: Our theatre also hosts a variety of unique live shows, from Musicals to Dramas to Comedy. Catch the thrill of Maysville’s Got Talent, showcasing the amazing skills of local performers, or laugh along with the couples on Love & Marriage Game Show, where love takes center stage in hilarious and heartwarming competitions. Special performances, theatrical productions, and high energy concerts round out the entertainment calendar. Whatever the event, The Maysville Players is the place where Maysville comes to play, laugh, and create memories together. Join us for a night of fun and entertainment that you won’t forget!

At The Maysville Players, we’re busier than ever, with something exciting happening nearly every weekend! Our schedule is packed with back-to-back events, making us the go-to destination for Maysville’s entertainment. Whether it’s a Friday night music concert, a Saturday dance party, or a Sunday live show, there’s always something happening on our stage.

But not just our stage. Our ballroom stays booked with parties, reunions, wedding showers, anniversary parties and more. The theatre is alive with music, energy, and laughter, as we continue to host an ever-evolving lineup of performances, competitions, and themed nights.

With so many events filling our schedule, we are truly the heart of Maysville’s entertainment scene, bringing joy and connection to the community week after week. Join us—there’s always something happening!

Thanks to this new vision, we have worked behind the scenes to improve every aspect of the theater. Our new sound system offers assistive listening (for folks with limited hearing) and a clean clear sound for the comfort of our audience.

The result? A top-notch experience that keeps people coming back.

The theatre has not only become a venue for entertainment, but a thriving cultural hub for the community. It’s an exciting time at The Maysville Players, and with Chris Myrick leading the charge, you can expect even more events, bigger performances, and plenty of surprises as we continue to elevate Maysville’s entertainment scene.

That pretty much wraps it up for cultural events in our area. For October, that is. Keep watching this space for more fun regional events to see you through the New Year!