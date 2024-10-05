The Maysville International Festival is gearing up for its second annual event in downtown Maysville on Oct. 5.

The Maysville Commission on Human Rights in partnership with the Maysville-Mason County Arts Commission is hosting the festival.

“The festival came about with the late Mike Thomas,” said Carmen Gomez, chair of the Human Rights Commission.

“Last year was the first year we did the International Festival in his memory. And every year we just try to build and build from that. This was his dream. This was his baby. So we’re just trying to fulfill that dream,” explained Gomez.

The event will begin at noon and go on until 6 p.m.

The festival invites the community to pick up a passport at the welcome tent in the middle of Market Street upon arrival.

The passport trail includes representatives from 16 countries who are scattered throughout Market, Second and Sutton streets.

Folks get their passports stamped at each station and when all are accounted for, they can be turned back into the welcome tent to be entered in one of four drawings, each valued at $250 apiece.

“The City of Maysville is made great by the contributions of people from cultures all over the world…Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Australia,” said Millicent Harding-Thomas.

Harding-Thomas is the Director of Cultural Diversity at Mason Community and Technical College and a chairperson for the festival board.

“The festival was received well by our community last year, so the committee decided to host the festival again because we believe in celebrating the contributions made by all,” said Harding-Thomas.

A plethora of entertainers are lined up each hour beginning with Steve Free.

Free begins his set at noon with a collection of his songs. Free is an internationally acclaimed award winning singer/songwriter who performs music based from his Native American and Appalachian roots.

Joan Brannon will follow Free from 1-2 p.m. with her West African Healing Drum. Brannon is a percussionist, instructor, drum circle facilitator and community arts organizer.

She has studied with master drummers in Guinea, West Africa and others throughout the U.S.

Tradiciones de Mi Tierra dance troupe will begin at 2 p.m. Founded in 2017, the group share their love for dance and the Mexican culture. This non-profit group share the traditions and culture of their country to young and new generations.

The Caribbean Melody Makers will take to the stage at 3 p.m. with their traditional island socas, reggae, rock and island-themed music.

The group is comprised of Augusta Independent band director, Scott Brawner and two of his students, Jasper Miller and Aubrie Renfrow.

From 5-6 p.m. the Flaming Femme will wow audiences with her fire show. The Flaming Femme, aka Savannah Barkdoll, has traveled all over the U.S. to gain experience and training in circus performing, fire performance specifically, to bring back to her home state of Kentucky.

The Faux Frenchmen round out the day’s musical events from 5-6 p.m. with their Hot Club-driven gypsy jazz. They have released four CDs of their music which bends the relationship between American and European Jazz.

The Kids’ Corner will include its own schedule of events beginning with the Bright Star Theater performing Peter Pan at noon.

The Cincinnati Circus Stilt Walkers will be available starting at 1 p.m.

Disney’s Brave will be played at the Russell Theatre free of charge at 2 p.m. and a pinata will be available for kids at 3 p.m.

Kids’ Corner activities consist of a clay station, candy taste testing and circus performances.

These activities are sponsored by the Straub Family Resource Center/RTL.

Harding-Thomas explained that one of the goals of the festival is to showcase downtown Maysville while also portraying authentic representation of each culture portrayed.

“We have really tried to remain very authentic in that representation.”

Cultures and downtown merchants participating in this year’s International Festival are as follows; Bradley’s Boutique (Romania), Chandler’s Bar (Italy), Christian Treasures (Israel), Christie Toffan Salon (Australia), EAT Gallery (Samoa), Elementz (Guatemala), Hippie Burger (Mexico), Kenton Stories with Spirit (Germany), KYGMC (San Marino), MCTC Culinary School (Tibet), Maysville Players (India), Parc Cafe (Bulgaria), Stones and Granite (Cuba), The Chameleon (Poland) and The Purple Llama (Spain).

Taqueria Los Nietos food truck will be available with Mexican food, 757 Dog Pound with German food and the St. Patrick School will have a booth with food from France.