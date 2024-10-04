Jaidence Cottingham

Lewis County’s Jaidence Cottingham leads the Lions in scoring so far this season, with a combined 18 total points, picking up 13 touchdowns receiving. He is also the Lions’ lead receivier, picking up 12 pass receptions, bringing in 161 total yards gained receiving throughout 2024. Defensively, he has picked up five tackles on the season, and will continue to be a valuable asset to the Lewis County Lions’ football team throughout the rest of his high school career.

Hadlee Hazelrigg

Hazelrigg is the Lady Panthers’ starting goalkeeper, and has been a huge part of Fleming County’s defense throughout 2024. At the end of the regular season, she has picked up 145 total goalkeeper saves on the year, averaging 9.1 per game. She has also allowed just ten goals throughout 2024, and ended the regular season with 10 complete game shutouts. As the Lady Panthers gear up for the 61st district tournament on Tuesday, they will continue to look to Hazelrigg to lead the defense, hoping to advance through to the championship.

