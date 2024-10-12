The Mason County Royals took on the Harrison County Thoroughbreds on the soccer field Thursday night in the 38th district boys soccer championship game.

The Royals have only won the district championship once prior in school history, with a 2-0 victory over Harrison County in the 2020 38th district tournament. Heading into this contest 4-0 over district opponents and 19-11-5 on the season, the Royals were eager to take on the ‘Breds and bring home their second ever district championship.

The first time the two teams met this season, Mason County stood tall in a 3-0 shutout over the ‘Breds in late September, and were feeling confident in their ability to once again come out on top of Harrison County following their 4-0 victory over Pendleton in the semifinal round.

In the first half, the Thoroughbreds were able to slip a goal past Royals goalkeeper Cade Pugh to get up 1-0 over Mason County, with a goal scored by Andres Vazques-Flores nine minutes into the contest. Late in the first half, Landon Lake would score Mason County’s first goal of the contest, tying the game 1-1 heading into halftime.

“It just seemed like, I told some of the coaches, I said, we’re flat. We’re two steps behind every pass, every ball. It just seemed like we were off, and it happens. At halftime I told the boys keep fighting, we’re in this game, it’s 1-1. We’re gonna go in the second half and it’s a brand new game. Let’s go out and win this game.” said Royals head coach, Shane Taylor, “You gotta take your hats off to Harrison County, they fought that whole game and definitely made our boys work to get the win.”

The score would remain tied throughout much of the second half, neither team allowing the opposition to pull ahead. Both the Royals and the ‘Breds were unwilling to give up at any moment, doing everything they could to score and bring home the 38th district championship. Eventually, late in the half, Noah Gardner would send the ball into the net off of a penalty kick, pushing Mason County over the ‘Breds 2-1. Despite continuous efforts from the Harrison County offense, Mason County would successfully hold off the ‘Breds throughout the remainder of the contest, to secure a 2-1 victory.

“You know when two teams are working very hard, that’s what you saw. I think you had two teams that really wanted to win. I’m sure Harrison County didn’t want to lose and give up their district title, and we wanted it. You had two teams battling, one not wanting to lose and one definitely wanting to win” said coach Taylor, “We were lucky and we prevailed.”

With this victory, Mason County has now won their second district championship, and will enter next week’s 10th region tournament as district champions. With brackets and a location still yet to be determined, the Royals will spend the next few days preparing for what they’re hoping to be their first regional tournament win in school history.

“I’m gonna give them a day or two off, because I’ve been practicing them pretty hard the last few days. We’re gonna give them a couple days off and then we’re gonna come back on Sunday and Monday and start getting locked in and ready for the regional tournament.” said coach Taylor.

Coach Taylor expressed his pride in his team following this contest, and his eagerness to continue competing at the regional level.

“Last year when we were in Cynthiana, gaalee the boys battled and battled and we just came up short. I told them at the end of the year if we’re gonna beat good teams like Harrison County is and these better caliber teams we gotta put the work in and the boys did that. They worked really hard in the off-season and they haven’t complained when I pull them every night out here for practice. This is a very proud moment for me.” said coach Taylor.

Both Mason and Harrison County will return to the field next week to take part in the 10th region boys soccer tournament, with Campbell County, Bishop Brossart, Bourbon County and George Rogers Clark all slated as opponents. Brackets are still yet to be determined, as is a location, but each team competing will be giving the contest their all, hoping to be crowned 2024 10th region champions and advance to the 2024 boys soccer state tournament.