Noah Gardner

Gardner is the Mason County Royals’ soccer scoring leader, having picked up nine goals throughout the course of the season, heading into Thursday night’s 38th district championship. Currently he sits with a 0.6 goals per game average, and a 2.1 points per game average. Gardner also leads the Royals in assists, with 11. As Mason County prepares for the district championship, and looks to advance deep in the upcoming 10th region tournament, they will look to Gardner to lead the offense against numerous tough opponents.

Macy Lucas

Lucas recently broke the all time record at Bracken County in kills, picking up her 722nd kill on the volleyball court Wednesday night against the Dayton Lady Devils. Throughout the 2024 season, she has picked up 280, leading the team. She has also picked up 10 blocks, 14 assists, and 288 digs across 76 sets played this year. Heading into the 39th district tournament in just a few weeks, the Lady Bears will count on Lucas to help them bring in wins and advance deep into the postseason.

Athletes of the Week sponsored by Boone Real Estate and Eagle Auto Group.