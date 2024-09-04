Gov. Andy Beshear recently appointed Democratic Candidate Christopher L. Kelley as the commonwealth’s attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

Kelley announced his candidacy for the position in August.

The 19th Judicial Circuit covers Mason, Bracken and Fleming Counties. The commonwealth’s attorney is responsible for felony prosecutions in the circuit.

According to a release, Kelley has been an “integral” part of the 19th Judicial Circuit for over a decade, serving as the first assistant commonwealth’s attorney. Kelley entered this role in 2013.

According to Kelley, he began his legal career as an attorney at the Maysville location of the Department of Public Advocacy in 2005.

In 2007, he served as assistant county attorney in John Estill’s office, prosecuting criminal cases in the Mason County District Court.

Kelley has overseen more than 2,000 felony prosecutions and investigations.

“Mr. Kelley’s legal career has been marked by his commitment to upholding the law and advocating for those who are most vulnerable,” a release read.

Estill commented on Kelley’s appointment.

“I am most pleased with the appointment of Chris Kelley as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit,” Estill began.

He discussed his intentions after being designated as interim commonwealth’s attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

“I was designated by the Attorney General to administer the office during the recent vacancy, but I have always been focused on making sure Chris Kelley was our next Commonwealth’s Attorney and supported him as he has continued to prosecute criminals, protect the public, and advocate for victims of crime in our community,” Estill said.

Estill noted his collaborations with Kelley.

“As County Attorney, I have always worked hand in hand with Chris Kelley in prosecution matters, and I look forward to continuing our great collaborative relationship,” he concluded.

Kelley said he is honored to have been appointed to the role.

“I am honored and deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit,” Kelley remarked.

He anticipates several aspects of his appointment, he added.

“I look forward to continuing my work with the dedicated team in this office and law enforcement, and to advancing our mission of seeking justice and ensuring the rule of law,” Kelley continued.

Kelley noted his commitment to the role.

“I am committed to building on the progress we’ve made and to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to enhance the safety and well-being of our community,” he concluded.

Kelley will be sworn into the role on Friday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. in the courtroom of the Fleming Circuit Court.