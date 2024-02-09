Devante Jefferson

Jefferson led the Panthers in scoring in their most recent contest against the Pendleton County Wildcats. In the high-speed, physical contest, Jefferson put up 24 points, tying for first with Kylan Hinson, but put up more successful free throws and two-point field goals. Throughout the season, he has been a reliable member of the Panthers roster, playing in all but one of Augusta’s games this year. Jefferson currently sits with 215 total points on the season, averaging 9.8 points per game.

Lexi Young

Young fought hard in the Lady Royals’ most recent game against the Harrison County Fillies, putting up 19 points that game to help send Mason County over the top. Young is currently the teams’ second most scoring player, having put up 303 total points this season, just three behind Amirah Reed who sits at first. Young currently averages 13.2 points per game and will remain a valuable asset to the team heading into their district tournament match-up with Augusta, and for years to come.

Athletes of the Week sponsored by Boone Real Estate.