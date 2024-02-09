FLEMINGSBURG – Fleming County City Council held a work session meeting on Jan. 27 where it discussed a multitude of topics for the upcoming year.

In this discussion topics like the development of Fraizer Street, looking at a possible grant to help preserve historical city documents and archives, updates regarding how abandoned properties are going to be handled and a possible raise of occupational tax.

Flemingsburg Mayor Van Alexander stated, “We got a new government building that is going up on Frazier the social services is moving out there and then the whole area around the new elementary school is going to be out in there.”

Alexander explained that the development for the Frazier area is just underway and the city is looking at utilities for it and that the elementary school started the idea for the development when expressing interest in developing the area.

It is projected that along with the new elementary school, “I think in time they are going to put the school board building and I think the school bus garage out there too” Alexander stated.

For the possible grant to help preserve historical city documents and archives City Clerk and Treasurer Katie Adamson stated, “We are required to keep the old records for so long our council minutes and all of our ordinances are forever copies we have to keep them forever and we currently have them from the 1800s they are handwritten on tissue paper and they are slowly they are still legible right now but in another ten to 15 years they probably won’t be.”

Adamson explained that there are ways to help apply for grant money that would be allocated to preserving those records since the thin paper that was used hundreds of years ago is fragile and needs preserving to continue to have on record.

Once it is determined how much is needed to help pay for the preservation of the records there can be a request made and those in charge of the grant will determine if the grant is approved and how much will be given.

Another topic of discussion at the Jan. 27 meeting was abandoned properties and what is proposed to be done with them this year.

Alexander explained that as of right now there are around ten to 15 properties that are abandoned and the city can go through the legal process of what can be done to them.

“It just depends on how far we can go with them it’s just a lot of them are tied up in legalities” Alexander stated, “It’s a wait-and-see situation we take it step by step.”

For any abandoned properties that do get sold, Alexander explained that the money would go into the ordinances and codes.

The occupational tax was a big topic of discussion as Alexander explained that the proposal of raising the occupational tax from one percent to one nine nine percent has come to fruition for the council.

“When I come in as Mayor I don’t want to raise taxes but we’ve got to create some kind of money today we can’t live in the eighties with what we’re making so we gotta something that won’t hurt people” Alexander stated.

By raising the current occupational tax Alexander explained that it would generate a decent amount of extra funds that can go towards the city amounting to around $683,000 additional per year.

The occupational tax has not been increased in Flemingsburg since the year 1957 or 1958 according to Alexander.

Flemingsburg City Council will meet in its next regular meeting on Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.