TV Week – February 10, 2024

February 8, 2024

http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/rxsh/

Editor's Picks

Preservation of records and proposed occupational tax raise discussed at Flemingsburg...
Ledger Independent - February 9, 2024
FLEMINGSBURG - Fleming County City Council held a work session meeting on Jan. 27 where it discussed a multitude of topics for the upcoming year.

ARC speaks at BCFC
Ledger Independent - February 9, 2024
BROOKSVILLE — Brandi Murriell recently spoke to Bracken County magistrates about Addiction Recovery Care's values and programs.

The Rankin House and its continued legacy
Ledger Independent - February 8, 2024
The John Rankin House has been recognized as a National Historic Landmark for more than 20 years. The Maysville Rotary Club was honored to learn more about the Rankin family and their mission at the Tuesday, Feb. 6 meeting from Betty Campbell.

Five local counties rank on economic mobility study
Ledger Independent - February 8, 2024
CINCINNATI — In a list of 50 counties in Kentucky where children have the best opportunity for economic mobility, four local counties made the top 35.

Cuts to police budget still under discussion
Ledger Independent - February 8, 2024
RIPLEY, Ohio - The Ripley Village Council is continuing to discuss its 2024 budget which includes proposed cuts to the Police Department budget.