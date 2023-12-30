The girls Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments have been taking place throughout the month of December, with two local teams’ games lined up for the start of 2024.

The Mason County Lady Royals will be taking on the Rowan County Lady Vikings on Tuesday, January second. The Lady Royals have been on fire throughout 2023, bouncing back strong after a disappointing 67-43 loss to Bishop Brossart in the teams’ season opener. Mason County was7-2 prior to their match up with the Pikeville Lady Panthers on December 28, the teams last game before meeting Rowan County in the 2A Sectional.

Mason County’s only other loss thus far in the season came to Portsmouth Ohio in a tough 62-26 loss on the road.

The Lady Vikings have also had a strong season, with a 7-3 record prior to the Pam Browning Classic. Rowan County, home of the 2023 Miss Kentucky Basketball, Haven Ford, have proven to be a tough team to beat for several opponents throughout the 16th region and beyond, and are confident heading into their match-up with Mason County.

Both the Lady Royals and Lady Vikings are highly talented teams, Rowan County having slightly more experience on the court than the young Mason County team. Regardless, both the Lady Royals and Lady Vikings will be competing hard to advance to the 2A championship.

The following day, Wednesday, January third, the Fleming County Lady Panthers will be taking on the Estill County Lady Engineers.

Prior to the Lioness Hoops Holiday Classic, the Lady Panthers were sitting with a very positive 6-2 record. Both of Fleming County’s losses came to highly powerful teams. Their first to 10th region favorite the Montgomery County Lady Indians, and their second to 16th region giants the Russell Red Devils.

The Lady Engineers have had a rough start to the season however, with a 3-6 record prior to the 4 Bank Winter Classic.

Fleming County’s offensive strength, and the return of all of their starters from a strong 2022-23 season has given them great success so far throughout 2023, but will still need to lay their best basketball on the court to advance through the 2A sectional.

The Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament with then conclude Thursday, January fourth, with Boyd County and Powell County taking on opponents yet to be determined.

Teams that advance through the 2A sectional will go on to compete in the Kentucky 2A Championship. Each team in contention is hungry for a chance to compete for the 2A title, with all of them putting everything they have onto the court.