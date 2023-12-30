With this being my final column of 2023, it’s time to look ahead to 2024.

Before we do that, I hope that Santa was as good to you as he was to me. Christmas was once again a time of joy and I received much more than I deserve.

However, an unwanted “gift” was the onset of a nasty cold on Christmas Eve, which was the reason there was no Wednesday column this week from yours truly.

Many of us will make New Year’s resolutions, but at my advanced age, I am wise enough to know that keeping them is nearly impossible. I am just hoping that 2024 is a better year for all of us, and that we will treat each other with dignity and respect, even though we may disagree at times.

As unrealistic as this may sound, it would truly be wonderful if the new year would bring the country together instead of being so divided, and that peace on earth could actually be accomplished.

Another wish I have as the clock strikes midnight on Sunday night is that everyone reading this has a healthy and happy 2024.

*****

BENGALS IN MUST WIN MODE – The Cincinnati Bengals certainly have their backs to the proverbial wall as they head to Kansas City tomorrow to battle the Chiefs.

Winning their final two regular season games is a necessity for the Men in Stripes if they are to reach the playoffs, and even with wins at KC and at home against Cleveland next week, they could still be left on the outside looking in.

The Chiefs have their own issues, with their offense struggling in recent weeks, but we all realize they will be more than ready to take on the Bengals at Arrowhead. Cincinnati enters the game as seven-point underdogs, and it will take another stellar road performance for them to emerge with a victory.

Several obstacles and question marks loom for the Bengals’ chances at pulling off a win.

Will the defense be up to the task? Can they limit the run and come up with a turnover or two or three?

Or, will Patrick Mahomes be able to pick apart the secondary because the line is unable to pressure him?

Will the Bengals’ ground game be effective enough to set up an efficient passing attack with or without the services of Ja’Marr Chase, who may or may not play against a team he has dominated?

Can backup QB Jake Browning recapture the magic he showed during a three-game winning streak, and make consistently smart decisions?

We will find out the answers to these questions and more when the game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. in chilly Kansas City tomorrow afternoon.

*****

GATOR BOWL TUSSLE – The timing is unfortunate for the purposes of this column, with the Kentucky-Clemson game being played on Friday afternoon, after the submission of this blurb.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville appears on paper to be a pretty even matchup, and if the Cats can manage to score at least 24-28 points, they will have a solid chance of upending the Tigers.

By the time this appears in print and online, the game will have already been played, and my guess could look downright foolish.

But I’ll go ahead and venture out on that limb and say UK finds a way to defeat the fighting Dabos 27-24.

*****

CATS HEAD INTO SEC PLAY – Another game being played after my deadline was the game at Rupp Arena on Friday night when the Wildcats hosted Illinois State.

Kentucky was a 20-point favorite heading into the contest and likely covered the spread, but who knows? Remember UNC-Wilmington?

More importantly for the Cats is the start of the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule, with UK heading to Florida to take on the Gators next Saturday afternoon.

The SEC is again shaping up to be one of the premier leagues in the country, and road wins will be difficult to attain. Protecting the home court is more important than ever, and the teams who accomplish that, and pick up some road wins will be the contenders in what looks to be another wide-open race to the finish.

Kentucky has to be considered one of the favorites, but look out for Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Florida and Texas A&M as well. There will also be upsets along the way, and in today’s world of college basketball, you better be ready to play no matter the opponent.

*****

“Yesterday, everyone smoked their last cigar, took his last drink and swore his last oath. Today, we are a pious and exemplary community. Thirty days from now, we shall have cast our reformation to the winds and gone to cutting our ancient shortcomings considerably shorter than ever. We shall also reflect pleasantly upon how we did the same old thing last year about this time. New Year’s is a harmless annual institution, of no particular use to anybody save as a scapegoat for promiscuous drunks, and friendly calls and humbug resolutions.” – Mark Twain

*****

“May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions.” – comedian Joey Adams