FLEMINGSBURG – The Fleming County Public Library is set to hold a wood painting event for its crafting kids series.

Once a month on the fourth Wednesday of the month the library holds a crafting kids event with a different craft for the kids to create each time.

According to a representative for the library “We do crafting kids its once every month and its on the fourth Wednesday and it came about because we have art club its for teenagers and its on the third Wednesday every month and we just wanted to do something artsy related for kids ages six to ten every month as well.”

This month in Dec. the idea of a wood painting craft was decided where the kids participating can paint on a wood piece that says a few options of words like friends and family for example.

“Its just kind of a different variety of little wood cutouts like some of them are friends, family, memories others are like different images different pictures” the representative states.

Kids participating can choose from those options of wood pieces and paint them creating a wood craft themselves to have and the learning experience and fun that they take away from the event as well.

Fort this wood painting event there are 12 spots remaining that can be signed up for with the library expecting around six kids to participate as of right now.

“I’m expecting maybe around six that has been our average with this age group I’m hoping that all 12 are filled but if not that is completely fine” the representative states.

Crafting events can bring things like experience and learning for the kids that participate and for this specific event the Fleming County Public Library hopes that the kids making the wood painting crafts can learn and have fun while at the library.

The representative states that “Well we hope that they feel welcomed, feel comfortable that they can come to the library and just participate in activities and just learn new things, make friends.”

The wood painting craft events for kids ages six to ten is being held on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. at the Fleming County Public Library.

For any additional questions or to reserve one of the remaining 12 spots open for the event the library phone number is (606) 845-7851.