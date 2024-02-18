A Mason County man was recently found guilty of first-degree assault for an attack that occurred last year in a local bar.

In January 2023, Trevor Collins was arrested for assaulting Michael Newman, of Bracken County, in a restroom at Tators Bar in Old Washington.

According to authorities, an ambulance was called just before midnight and upon arrival, paramedics found Newman in the bathroom, severely injured.

Newman was transported to Meadowview Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.

The assault happened on a Saturday and Collins was arrested on Tuesday.

Newman’s mother, Lisa Newman, said her son sustained multiple facial fractures during the attack and is about to undergo his third surgery to try to save his eye (the retina has detached).

Lisa Newman explained when her son was airlifted from Meadowview Regional Medical Center to Chandler Medical Center at the University of Kentucky in Lexington (while he was so badly injured he couldn’t communicate), the doctors at the UK Hospital said (after Matthew Newman’s first surgery) that they would not be able to save his eye.

Earlier this week, Collins was found guilty by a jury of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief, according to Maysville Police Department Det. Jeff Hord.

“The jury deliberated less than 30 minutes before coming back with a guilty verdict,” Hord said.

According to Hord, the jury recommended a sentence of 15 years in prison for the assault charge and 365 days in jail and a fine of $500 for the criminal mischief charge.

Collins is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on March 25, 2024.

Also charged in connection with the assault was Alyssa Katelyn Mack, 24, who drove Collins to and from the bar. She entered a guilty plea in January for first-degree facilitation to an assault.

A sentence of five years in prison was recommended. She will appear in court on Feb. 23 for sentencing.

“The Maysville Police Department would like to thank everyone that assisted with this case and trial, including the Mason County Circuit Court, Mason County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the jurors for their time and attention during the trial,” Hord said.