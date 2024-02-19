FLEMINGSBURG — The legalization of medical marijuana in Flemingsburg city limits is being considered.

By January 2025, medical marijuana will be legal statewide. It will be up to city officials to decide where it will be allowed either in city limits or countywide.

Flemingsburg Police Chief Brian Bowling walked to the podium at the Feb. 13 meeting and reported to Flemingsburg City Council on Feb. 12 updates regarding information the department has been briefed on about medical marijuana and the statistics around it when made legal.

According to Bowling, KLC brought in a group to discuss medical marijuana and he said, “They talked at length they talked about the federal law they talked about uh how it’s going to be pushed out initially as medical marijuana their hopes is that it’ll eventually become recreational use three or four years from now.”

Bowling further stated when discussing about what decisions have to be made once medical marijuana is legalized in 2025, “Each governing entity will need to make a decision about whether they’re going to allow medical marijuana sales and production inside their jurisdictions.”

This would effectively mean that both the Flemingsburg City Council and Fleming County Fiscal Court will have to made the decision of whether to allow medical marijuana only in the city limits or county wide.

“As we talked as we listened to this presentation a whole lot of the regulatory side of this is going to be through code enforcement there is no code enforcement in the county so I would encourage us to look at allowing it in the city and I would encourage the fiscal court to now allow it in the county” Bowling stated.

According to Bowling there is already a code enforcement that is established and ready in the city limits of Flemingsburg as well as having more law enforcement right there in the city as well to be right there if needed for assistance.

Ohio recently passed in the fall election of 2023 to legalize marijuana for recreational use and that will go into affect in 2024 with cities and jurisdictions having to decide as well what can be sold and where.

Bowling explained that any marijuana plants grown in Kentucky will have to be in greenhouses with locked doors and some type of security system in place.

Discussion will continue in future meetings about the status of medical marijuana in Flemingsburg as the date of January 2025 for the legalization of it is nearing closer.