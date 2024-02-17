FLEMINGSBURG – On Feb. 13 the Fleming County Fiscal Court held its regular meeting to discuss new and old business, and reports and welcomed a few guests.

After quickly listing and approving motions on the board appointment agreements and monthly reports from the county treasurer fiscal members moved on to remaining county officers.

Starting with the County Road Department it was stated that the maintenance reports were good and that there would need to be further discussion about materials for a new sign at the park.

Fleming County Clerk Jarrod Fritz gave a monthly report for the clerk’s office including a few important notes about the upcoming KY primary election.

He stated that this past month the board of elections in Fleming had held a meeting to discuss the upcoming election and noted that it was mentioned that due to the uptick in the country with “swatting”, it would be important to look into that and what it would entail and how authorities would need ti respond if something like a swatting call would be made at a polling location for example.

“Stuff like swatting you know you hear about that swatting type stuff what if they do that at your polling place on election day clears out the building you don’t have pole workers so” Fritz stated.

Fritz further stated, “We are going to do our early voting at the extension office three-day early voting.”

Fleming County Sheriff Tim Smith introduced two new members of the Sheriff’s Department in person. Rex a new K-9 that was ranked the best in its training group and excitedly walked around the room wagging its tail waiting for more treats as it followed its orders of sitting and laying down while waiting to greet everyone.

Smith also introduced the new member of the Sheriff’s Department Adam Horn who will graduate his program in December and after conducting a few months of training will start his position at the Sheriff’s Office.

Smith also stated at the meeting about the possibility of looking into getting upgrades on the radios that the department uses to something that is a little more efficient and will work well along with the phones that the officers have on them as well.

“That is something I would like to look in at least three years to get something upgraded” Smith stated.

The new Senior Citizen Project that is being built in Fleming County was discussed briefly at the end of the Feb. 13 meeting about how the project is going well, things are continuing to progress and as of right now the possible opening date is still in May although it was stated that, that could change if needed but right now the goal is to open in May.