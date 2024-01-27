BROOKSVILLE — After several weeks of discussion regarding the Lifesavers Program in Bracken County, magistrates voted to transfer leadership over to the Bracken County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Ian Kelsch was present at a recent Bracken County Fiscal Court meeting to discuss program details and importance. He began his discussion by assuring magistrates the sheriff’s department was ready to take over the program as soon as possible.

Kelsch said he does not see any reason as to why the program would not be able to be up and running in mid to late next week. He recapped who the Lifesavers Program is intended to benefit in the community.

According to Kelsch, the program is designed for high-risk patients with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, down syndrome, and traumatic brain injuries.

The program is meant to assist caretakers in caring for their loved ones in case they were to go missing, Kelsch said.

“When these people get out and maybe get walking, they have no rhyme or reason where they’re going, they just start walking,” Kelsch said. “Time is very critical to get search crews out and locate those people (if they go missing).”

Kelsch noted that people can walk up to four miles in an hour. Some who have gone missing have wandered in the homes of people they do not know, he added.

At this time of year, a couple of hours in the cold weather can be detrimental, according to Kelsch. There was an instance recently where a patient went missing during deer season, he added.

He went on to discuss details of the program he has been approached about recently.

According to Kelsch, he has received several questions regarding the cost of a transmitter bracelet for caretakers and clients. The cost to begin a subscription is $347 for the first year. Each year following costs $25, Kelsch added.

A subscription includes a single transmitter, batteries for a year, a transmitter tester, and other equipment necessary for the device to function properly.

Kelsch called the costs after the first year of membership “pretty manageable.”

According to Kelsch, additional bracelets cost $2.50 each. He said a bracelet would likely need to be replaced if it were to be removed for emergency purposes.

Kelsch noted that a bracelet is not able to be removed by a person on their own. It it intended to be worn 24 hours a day, seven days a week on the patient’s ankle or wrist.

“Once I put it on, it’s like a hospital bracelet. You can’t get it off unless you cut it,” Kelsch remarked.

He added that he has to be notified when a bracelet is removed so that he can secure the tracking device and hold on to it until it is ready to be reinstalled.

According to Kelsch, five additional bracelets can be purchased by a caretaker. He went on to discuss the logistics of how transmitters and receivers in the Lifesavers Program work.

A person wearing a transmitter bracelet can be tracked using an antenna from the time EMS is notified of their disappearance, Kelsch said. He noted there are currently two receivers for the program.

Once a person’s transmitter is pinged on a receiver, it can be linked to each patient and tracked using an omnidirectional antenna and a handheld antenna, once in close enough range.

Kelsch said pings will get stronger as responders get closer to the patient.

Each receiver has a six-year warranty on it and could have a maximum of 10 years. The lifespan of a receiver depends on how long and often it is used for the program, according to Kelsch.

He said the receivers will need to be replaced at some point but they are good for a while. Kelsch also discussed battery life and usage for transmitters in bracelets.

According to Kelsch, batteries need to be changed every 30 or 60 days. He said it depends on which batteries you install in the bracelet at the time of purchase.

Batteries are required to be tested every day to ensure they are working properly, according to Kelsch. He noted the importance of testing the 60-day batteries especially.

According to Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden, the county is prepared to contribute $2,500 for battery supply. Kelsch added there are grants available for this type of program and will apply to them as necessary.

There is also an optional addition that provides a perimeter receiver, according to Kelsch. He said it costs $297 and will allow additional protection toward tracking a loved one.

Once a patient is 300 feet from the perimeter marked, an alarm begins to sound. Although it is difficult to tell which direction the patient crosses the perimeter in, the alarm will help responders track the patient.

He went on to discuss the community’s excitement and anticipation for the Lifesavers Program to be implemented.

“Back in 2022, we were really excited about this program. I was working for Brooksville Police Department, and spoke to our neighborhood watch group and our city council about it. Everybody was pretty excited,” Kelsch remarked.

He noted that anticipation in the community continues.

To qualify for the Lifesavers Program, a patient must require a 24/7 caretaker, Kelsch said. When a patient goes missing, the caretaker is required to notify EMS immediately for tracking to begin.

Magistrate Debbie Mayfield motioned to transfer leadership of the Lifesavers Program to the Bracken County Sheriff’s Office. Magistrate Kevin Jarrells seconded. The motion passed.

For more information on the Lifesavers Program, please call the Bracken County Sheriff’s Office at 606-735-3233.