The Augusta Panthers took the floor of the Corbin Arena Thursday afternoon to take on the Walton-Verona Bearcats in the first round of the Kentucky All A state tournament.

The two teams were already familiar with one another heading into this contest, having faced off in the Mason County Invitational Tournament back in December. Having fallen to the Bearcats once already this season, Augusta was eager for a chance at redemption, and the ability to advance through the tournament.

“Being familiar with Walton we felt like we had a pretty good shot coming in. We played them tight at Mason County, but I think we let the Physicality get to us.” said Panthers head coach, Jason Hinson.

Despite their familiarity with the team, and their hunger for a win, Augusta fell behind early in the match with the Bearcats connecting with the basket 11 out of 27 times in the first half to head into halftime with a .407 field goal average.

Augusta fought hard against Walton-Verona throughout the entirety of the game. The Panthers were playing with the speed and physicality that they’ve shown all season, but struggled getting shots to land. As the Bearcats continued to score, Augusta fell behind 33-21 by the end of the first half.

“I think the gym, the floor, the line, I think we shot a lot of shots from the college line and I tried to tell them that, our line is the other line. Kids don’t understand that, they get it in their hand and all in all, we just gotta make shots. Basketball is simple, play hard, make shots and good things happen. We just didn’t hit shots today, kudos to Walton-Verona, we hadn’t been blown out this year, maybe it was something we needed.” said coach Hinson.

When the teams re-took the court at the top of the third quarter, Walton-Verona was confident they’d be able to maintain control of the contest, but Augusta still refused to go down without a fight.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, shots still weren’t falling, and the Bearcats continued to pull ahead throughout the quarter.

“We didn’t sleep our own beds last night, we’re not used to this, we don’t do this all the time, we’re not used to being together, it’s different. We’ll learn from it, and we’ll move on.” said coach Hinson.

Walton-Verona put up 15 more points in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers by six. Heading into the games’ final few minutes, the Bearcats had secured a strong lead and were comfortable on the court.

Augusta had fallen pretty far behind, but continued to leave everything they had on the court. As the final eight minutes of the contest ticked by, the Bearcats put up 17 more points over Augusta’s 10, to take the game 65-39. Although the Panthers did not receive the outcome they may have liked, they gained valuable experience that will undoubtedly help Augusta be successful as the postseason rapidly approaches.

Walton-Verona went on to face the Lyon County Lyons in the second round of the All “A” state tournament.

Now back home, the Panthers now gear up for two district games, against the St. Pat Saints on the road, and the Bracken County Polar Bears at home before hosting the inaugural 9th Vs. 10th Region Hardwood Classic next Saturday at the historic Augusta Gym.

“It just wasn’t our night, but they loved it.” said coach Hinson, “We’ll learn from it, we’ll move on and we’ll get ready for next week.” said coach Hinson.

BEARCATS- 65

PANTHERS- 39

WALTON-VERONA 12-21-15-17- 65

AUGUSTA- 10-11-8-10- 39

Scoring

Walton- Montgomery 19, Smith 14, Dixon 8, Gutman 20, Kerns 2, Webster 2

Augusta- Jefferson 9, Hinson 10, Kelsch 2, Bach 7, Snapp 8, Young 3

Game Stats

Field Goals: Walton 23, Augusta 16

3-Pointers: Walton 7, Augusta 4

Free Throws: Walton 12/15, Augusta 3/5

Fouls: Walton 9, Augusta 13

Records: 15-6, Augusta 12-5