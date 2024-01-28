The original ball field in Augusta will be tranformed into a synthetic field in the spring.

AUGUSTA — Augusta High School Co-Head Baseball Coach Craig Miller recently shared an update on a ball field project that was announced last year with Augusta City Council members.

Miller opened his statements by thanking council members for their contribution to the Augusta ball field project in partnership with the Cincinnati Reds and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

In November 2023, Augusta City Council members voted to donate $25,000 to the project in question. Miller noted he was unable to attend the meeting at which this occurred.

“I think we’ve all seen the recognition that everybody involved has received and it’s been, it’s been amazing all around,” Miller remarked.

He went on to discuss some events that have happened recently related to the project.

According to Miller, a groundbreaking ceremony for the ball field was held in late November 2023. He noted the ceremony “went over well” with about 50 or 60 people in attendance.

Miller said there were several organizations there including media, community members, representatives of the Reds Community Fund, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and Motz group (a general contractor hired to finish the ball field).

He explained why Motz was chosen.

“One of the reasons we chose them was because they sub out Asbury sports turf, which is local from Bracken, Mason County,” Miller said. He noted that the Motz group was at the ball field the week after the ceremony was held.

According to Miller, they completed their entire “portion” of the project in three weeks. The group was responsible for installing drainage, lines, footers, and a rock base at the ball field.

“They did a tremendous job,” Miller said. He added to his statement to discuss further support the project has seen from the community.

“We’ve had a ton of cooperation with businesses and contributors that are giving in-kind contributions with truck hauling, rock-hauling, everything that we’ve been able to, we’re probably gonna have a $25-30,000 deduction from our overall contract due to in-kind contributions from vendors of mine, from customers. It’s just been great,” He relayed.

According to Miller, turf for the ball field was supposed to be here a few weeks ago. The turf manufacturer is “behind,” he said. Currently, turf is set to arrive on Jan. 30.

Six months ago, Miller and others involved in the project expected the field to be complete in mid-February with opening day set for March 25. Now, after turf delivery has been “pushed back,” the project is looking to be finished toward the end of February, according to Miller.

He added that pictures presented to council members in the late months of last year will likely be completed in four or five weeks. The pictures were meant to represent what the field would look like at completion.

According to Miller, project leaders also expect to build an indoor athletic training facility and a 30-foot by 80-foot structure to house batting cages, pitching tunnels, and equipment.

The structures will likely be placed outside the fence and on the right side of the field, Miller said. There is already a rock-base area where the structures will be built, he added.

A portion of turf will also be donated for the interior of the training facility.

“All of that should be finished by the time we start playing softball and baseball on March 18,” Miller said.

Phase two of the project, which is still in need of fundraising, will include two new dugouts and two to three “fan shade” seating areas for visitors.

“That’s what we’re gonna try to do moving forward throughout these next few,” Miller said.

According to Miller, project leaders have been working with Cincinnati Reds Community Fund and St. Elizabeth Healthcare representatives to set an official grand opening day ceremony.

Initially, the intent for opening day was to host a double-header for baseball and softball games, Miller said. There will likely have been a few home games before the ceremony happens, due to delays.

“We want everybody that’s been involved to be able to be there and be recognized and take part in it (the ceremony),” Miller remarked.

Since drainage and other parts of the project have been completed, Augusta Distillery has agreed to be the field naming sponsor for the ball field project, according to Miller.

The organization contributed the $100,000 necessary to gain the rights for naming the field, he noted.

Although no name has officially been chosen, Miller suggested “Buckner’s Field” as the field’s name. He said owners of Augusta Distillery seemed to like that idea.

Miller explained his reason for suggesting that the name is due to the founder of Augusta, Captain Philip Buckner.

Due to city ordinances, only council members reserve the right to change the name of the ball field. There needs to be an ordinance change for that right to be accessible by other entities, according to Miller.

“That is why I’m here as well, in addition to the project update, to see if you all can consider at your February meeting so we have all this in place when we have our opening day ceremony in March or April,” he remarked.

Before concluding his update, Miller added that a parking lot may be added to the property as well. That portion of the project is pending, he clarified. A press box is also in discussion, so tournament games could be held at the field.

“Once again, thank each of you for your willingness to support and help us out. Because it’s gonna be a remarkable asset for Augusta and the county forever,” Miller remarked in his final statements.