VANCEBURG — According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, there are an average of 3,688 people who are homeless on any given night in Kentucky. That average equals eight people for every 10,000.

In Vanceburg, a Coalition for the Homeless has been established and is working to make a difference in the lives of locals in need.

The Vanceburg Homeless Coalition began after local minister Jim Bob Williams of Vanceburg Christian Baptist Church called for a meeting to discuss how the community can help. Cassie Johnson, a volunteer for Two Loaves food pantry which is a byproduct of the church, offered to help.

The idea for the Vanceburg Homeless Coalition came from Welcome House in Maysville.

A local woman confided in the church that she was homeless and in need of shelter. The first order of business for the Vanceburg Homeless Coalition was to help.

Johnson made a Facebook page for the coalition to inform the community about needs that needed to be met to help the individual.

Several folks donated household goods and furniture. The Vanceburg County Clerk’s office and the Courthouse also supplied furniture and household items while Comprehend provided some clothes via their program The Wardrobe.

The Vanceburg Homeless Coalition welcomes any and all donations to their cause. Small items may be dropped off at the Two Loaves Food Pantry on Tuesdays between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 350 Fairlane Drive in Vanceburg.

For larger donations, call (606) 440-0043 to arrange drop-off or pick-up. Monetary donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 405, Vanceburg, KY 41179.

Currently, the coalition is accepting donations for the following items in new or gently used condition: sheets and blankets of any size, towels and washcloths, shower curtains and rods, cleaning supplies, pots and pans, cooking utensils as well as forks, spoons and knives, plates and bowls, dish drainers, can openers, kitchen tables with chairs, curtains, chairs or couches, trash bags, coats and gloves.

Johnson expressed her thanks to the community for stepping up and helping to make a difference.

“We appreciate all the help and donations we have received and hope we can continually serve our community for many years in the future. God bless you,” said Johnson.

The next meeting for the Vanceburg Homeless Coalition will be held at Vanceburg Christian Baptist Church at 6 p.m. The church is located at 370 Fairlane Dr.

Anyone interested in volunteering or being involved in some way is welcome to attend.