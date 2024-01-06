The Buffalo Trace Area Development District has been given the go-ahead to seek out bid estimates for the Dover Covered Bridge.

According to Lori Ulrich, chair of the Buffalo Trace Wood Covered Bridge Authority, nothing has been contracted, but the state transportation authority has said local officials could get estimates for the restoration cost.

“This is the first step,” she said. “That’s encouraging because it is more than what was happening this time a year ago.”

Ulrich said this is a budget year, so it is the best time to get the bridge in front of the legislature.

“With it being a budget year, this is the best time to call your local legislator about the bridge,” she said.

The Dover Covered Bridge was built about 1835 when the 61-foot structure opened as a toll bridge. Renovated by the Bower Bridge Company in 1926, then the Kentucky Highway Department in 1966, it remained largely the same until the late 1980s when the steel support beams were added beneath the span.

The bridge, also sometimes known as the Lee’s Creek Covered Bridge, was severely damaged in a July 2017 flooding event that washed away two steel beams that helped support the span after the creek rose out of its banks. The flooding also shifted the bridge from its truss foundation and washed away the blacktop at both ends of the roadway.

Although open to traffic before the 2017 damage, the covered bridge is now closed to all traffic, both vehicle and foot.

Last year, Ulrich, Mason County Extension Homemakers President Ann Porter and Maysville-Mason County Tourism Director Katelyn Bailey went before the Mason County Fiscal Court to discuss the bridge and a petition that would be posted online.

According to Porter, the Dover Covered Bridge is the oldest remaining wooden covered bridge in the state of Kentucky.

“It needs help,” she said at the time. “I feel like, because of the Fleming County bridges being fixed, this is the time for us to hit for money. We need to preserve this for tourism. When you have something like this, you need to show this off. I’m embarrassed to, when I do tours, to take them to the Dover Bridge. You can barely see it, much less get close enough to take pictures.”

Ulrich said that based on past bridge restorations, the cost of the bridge repair may be anywhere from $1 million to $1.5 million.

“That’s to get Dover back to where it needs to be,” she said. “As Ann said, there is significant interest in the state of Kentucky to rehabilitate these bridges. Obviously, we have Grange City in Fleming County which is getting ready to be restored. There has been a discussion on Ringos. It is a budget here in Kentucky, so we need to get our name on the roll and make sure we are considered. We need to band together as a community. It’s going to take the entire community’s support. We’ve already lost one bridge here and we don’t want to lose our last one.”

The petition and Facebook page are now active for the #SavetheDoverBridge campaign.

A petition can be found by visiting https://www.change.org/p/save-the-dover-bridge. They are asking for 1,000 signatures.

“We are encouraging everyone to sign the petition and write their local legislators,” Ulrich said.