MOUNT OLIVET — Three adults have been found to have sustained gunshot wounds, one of which appears to be self-inflicted, after officials responded to a structure fire in Robertson County on Sunday.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper David Jones, KSP responded to a structure fire on Sunday, Jan. 7 at approximately 3:29 p.m. on Oak Ridge Road.

Upon the agency’s arrival, information was given to officials explaining there may have been people inside the residence where the structure fire was taking place.

Jones noted fire department personnel were unable to enter the residence immediately due to the intensity of the fire. He said entry was made at approximately 9 p.m.

According to Robertson County Fire Chief Jamie Fulton, the departments on scene experienced difficulty controlling the fire due to the amount of wind in the area. He explained that the residence was engulfed in flames upon arrival and said there was no saving the structure.

After the fire was put out, departments on scene continuously put forth efforts to keep the fire from reigniting or spreading away from the residence. Fulton said responders were tasked with keeping the remains of the residence “cool.”

KSP and other agencies were granted interior access to the residence shortly after the fire was secure.

Following entry, three adults were located within the residence by officials on the scene. According to Jones, two of the adults appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.

He said the third adult appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jones went on to discuss details of the investigation.

According to Fulton, his department was on site until around 11:30 p.m. or 12 a.m. Sunday night. He said they had to return to the scene around 2 a.m. due to a garage on the property “reigniting” after the inital structure fire.

Fulton noted his team was only on the scene for 30 to 45 minutes upon their return.

Jones said KSP received assistance from several area agencies during the response.

At the scene were Robertson County Fire Department, May’s Lick Fire Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Nicholas County EMS, and the Robertson County Coroner’s Office.

According to Jones, no names are being released at this time due to family members needing to be notified of the deaths. No further information has been released at this time.

The case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detectives at Post Six in Dry Ridge.