MANCHESTER, Ohio – A man lead police on a car chase in late afternoon on Jan. 5 through two counties before being arrested and taken the Scioto County Jail.

According to a spokesperson the suspect Christopher Peak began a high speed chase that started in Scioto County after there was a call that was reported to the police that a car had been high-jacked.

The alleged high-jacking report to the police was first noted to be in the area of the vocational school of Scioto County and initially started the incident.

A second report came in to the police that allegedly there was a weapon placed inside of the vehicle that had been allegedly high-jacked in the area of the school.

It was reported that the suspect was allegedly driving at a speed of around 90 miles per hour at one point when the car chase went through Portsmouth near Portsmouth West High School.

Once through Portsmouth the suspect allegedly continued to speed west near Adams County and eventually entered the county making his way towards Manchester.

While speeding through Adams County the suspect allegedly drove at an even higher speed of 90 miles per hour and was allegedly reaching at around 140 miles per hour.

Police and other assisting authorities including Ohio State Highway Patrol set out speed sticks in more than one area including Adams County to try and get the suspect’s vehicle to stop and end the car chase.

After hitting those speed sticks several times the suspect’s alleged high-jacked vehicle stopped after withstanding damage around the front of the vehicle.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s office were the official department handling the high speed car chase with the suspect being caught and arrested in Manchester that is located in Adams County.

Suspect Peak was arrested with charges of “Aggravated Robbery, Theft, Felonious Assault, Tampering w/ Evidence, Having Weapons While Under Disability, Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O. and Resisting Arrest” according to the Scioto County Jail.