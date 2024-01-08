MOUNT OLIVET — The first piece of the Robertson County School’s new playground set has officially been installed.

According to Superintendent Sanford Holbrook, the playground equipment was largely funded by an alumnus of Deming High School. He noted that, out of a total cost of $150,000, Nelson Hester donated $110,000.

Holbrook added that State Senator Steve West and State Representative William Lawrence awarded the school district with $40,000 of earmarked funds for the purchase of new playground equipment.

He explained there was a process in which he discussed the high demand for new equipment with West and Lawrence. The funds were given to Robertson County School in January of 2022, according to Holbrook.

Recently, there have been times when some features of the school’s current equipment have needed to be removed for safety purposes. Holbrook noted the current set was first built in 1996 for use at Deming High School before its closure.

The equipment was moved to RCS when Deming was shut down officially, he said. Holbrook went on to discuss what progress has been made since playground equipment was delivered a few months ago.

According to Holbrook, there has been little progress made on the installation of the playground equipment due to the holidays and recent weather. He said one full piece of the equipment has been installed with more pieces expected to be put together soon.

Holbrook was not sure when the equipment will be fully installed at RCS but hopes it will be done before too long. He explained there have been several students who have expressed eagerness for the equipment to be ready for use.

“It makes me smile to see the excitement of RCS students eagerly watching the construction progress from the cafeteria each day,” Holbrook remarked.

“Their enthusiasm serves as a reminder of the significance of this project for our school and it fuels our commitment to delivering a high-quality recreational space for our students to enjoy,” he said. “We are looking forward to celebrating the completion of the new playground.” He noted the importance of making RCS students happy while they are at school.

According to Holbrook, the playground equipment officially began being installed on Dec. 11.

More progress is expected to occur in the near future.