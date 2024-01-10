It was far from pretty but it was a step forward.

The Kentucky Wildcats did not play particularly well for most of the game at Florida Saturday afternoon, but still emerged with a hard-fought victory in their Southeastern Conference lid lifter.

Despite being ineffective for the majority of the first half on both ends, the Cats were able to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit and pull out an 87-85 win in Gainesville.

Florida was draining shots and bolted to an 11-point advantage in the first half while UK was committing uncharacteristic turnovers and playing lackluster defense. The Cats briefly took the lead in the second half on a D.J. Wagner 3-pointer before the Gators responded with a 9-0 run to take control again, and claim a 58-51 lead with 12:11 left in the game. Kentucky answered with a 6-0 run before Florida seized control again to go in front 65-59 with 9:42 remaining.

After UK was able to tie the game at several junctures, 7-foot-1 freshman Aaron Bradshaw pulled the trigger on a three from the top of the key to give the visitors their first lead at the 1:26 mark since early in the first half. It could be argued that was THE big shot of the game, and

it came 18 seconds after Bradshaw blocked a shot at the other end.

Thanks to Reed Sheppard’s free-throw shooting prowess down the stretch, the Cars were able to hang on for the win. As wonderful as Sheppard’s play has been all season, he had a mental lapse with one second to play by fouling a three-point shooter. It all worked out in the end after Florida’s Alex Condon made a pair of free throws and missed the third attempt intentionally in hopes that a teammate could tip it in. The Wildcats came up with the carom and held on for the two-point win.

The contributions from the talented freshmen class were on display throughout the game (Sheppard and Wagner scored 14 points apiece and Bradshaw earned freshman of the week honors from the SEC), but without seniors Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell, there’s no way the Cats would’ve returned to Lexington with the win.

Reeves, who seems to be the unsung hero despite being the team’s leading scorer, led the way with 19 points even though he made just two threes, and Mitchell added 12 while grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds. Their veteran leadership continues to be the primary reason the team is ranked sixth in the nation and took an 11-2 record into last night’s game at home against Missouri.

Kentucky was also playing without one of their key players in Gatorland. Sophomore forward Adou Thiero,

averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, was unable to play due to back spasms, and he was doubtful to play in last night’s game, which was played after deadline for this blurb. Thiero consistently provides a ton of hustle both on the boards and at the defensive end, and his presence was missed at Florida.

Justin Edwards, who may have been the most hyped of the newcomers, has struggled early in the season, but appears to be finding his way and rounding into form. The 6-foot-8 southpaw is a versatile performer and will be an integral part of any success enjoyed by Kentucky as the season heads into the second half.

*****

NCAA DRAGGING ITS HEELS (AGAIN) – Free Big Z!

That has become one of the battle cries for UK basketball fans since the arrival of 7-foot-2 Zvonimir Ivisic from his native Croatia.

A group of Kentucky fans has even gone so far as to raise $3,600 to place a billboard just outside of the NCAA Eligibility Center stating their displeasure with the inaction from the NCAA.

The reason for the delay on ruling on whether or not Ivisic can play this year for Kentucky remains a mystery, and is simply another example of the hypocrisy shown by the NCAA.

Even former Duke standout and current ESPN commentator Jay Bilas remarked on the situation during the telecast of the Florida game.

“It’s inexplicable why he’s not been cleared yet,” Bilas said.

John Calipari said that he’s remaining optimistic that something will happen soon.

“We’ll see,” said the coach. “I really believe he’ll get his chance and it should be fun when it does.”

Amen.

The situation has gone past the ridiculous stage and it’s high time the NCAA does the right thing.

*****

SUPER WILD-CARD WEEKEND – Even though many area fans are still saddened by the fact that their beloved Cincinnati Bengals fell short of earning a trip to the postseason, the NFL show will go on with several intriguing matchups coming our way on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

There are far too many interesting storylines surrounding this weekend’s batch of games to go into any detail in this space, but it may be difficult for Bengals fans to find a team to actually root for this weekend and beyond. My best advice is to sit back and enjoy the games, and maybe cheer for the underdogs, unless you have money riding on the favorites.

As for the Bengals, they have a lot of work to do this offseason and we’ll delve much more into that before the NFL Draft in April.

*****

HARBAUGH SUCCESSFUL (AND UNLIKEABLE) – Michigan deserves credit for putting together a remarkable 15-0 season and winning the CFP national championship by easily defeating the previously unbeaten Washington Huskies 34-13 on Monday night. The Wolverines’ stifling defense and efficient offense were on full display as they dominated play from the outset.

But – and isn’t there always a but? – there are a lot of folks saying the title should come with an asterisk.

If you don’t already know, and you follow college football at all, then you must be living under a rock. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been surrounded by controversy for years, and the past year or so has been particularly damaging to his reputation.

There isn’t room to begin to list all of the NCAA scrapes Harbaugh has been involved in here, but suffice it to say, there have been more than a couple. He got into a war of words with the NCAA and with Alabama coach Nick Saban about attending satellite camps early in his tenure at Michigan, and that’s just one example.

(As an aside, the 27-20 overtime win over the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl had to be especially gratifying for Harbaugh.)

There’s an excellent piece written by Mark Schofield on the website sbnation.com if you’re interested in learning more about Harbaugh’s various improprieties, including the most recent one, the sign-stealing scandal that got him suspended three games this past season.

I give Harbaugh credit for being a good coach, even though his brother John, who could be heading for another Super Bowl title with the Baltimore Ravens, has a leg up on him. After all, John led the Ravens past Jim’s San Francisco 49ers in a 34-31 thriller 11 years ago.

There is little doubt that Jim would like to join his big brother as a Super Bowl winning coach and he will likely get that opportunity in the near future. There are plenty of NFL openings and Harbaugh wouldn’t have to deal with the NCAA anymore.

Personally, I feel the sign-stealing scandal has been blown completely out of proportion, and there remains no concrete evidence that Harbaugh even knew it was occurring. There’s always the other argument that if he didn’t know, he should’ve known. If he did know, it doesn’t seem to be the most egregious NCAA violation in their extensive rule book, but the matter remains under

investigation, which would make one think Harbaugh is more than ready to bolt for the NFL.

History will show that the Harbaugh coaching tree that began with their father Jack, who won a Division I-AA national championship at Western Kentucky in 2002, has a permanent spot in the history of football.

History will also show that despite his successful career, Jim Harbaugh is one of the most despised coaches in college football history by many observers, and especially by Michigan’s bitter rival up the road in Columbus.

*****

“Never have a battle of wits with an unarmed person.” — Mark Twain

*****

“We played well all the way until, like, the second quarter.” – LeBron James