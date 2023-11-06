On Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m. the Mason County Public Library is hosting a Build-A-Butterball Turkey Friend event.

Children who attend the event will be given a turkey plush to stuff as a do-it-yourself project according to MCPL Youth Service worker Rachel Bollman.

“They will also be given a little rainbow wishing star to put inside the turkey. It’s called the Rainbow Star Wish Ceremony,” Bollman said.

The children will be instructed as a group to hold the star up and wave it back and forth three times to make it magical Bollman explained.

“Then (read from instructions) we count to three as a group and have them close their eyes and think of their wish, next the children will kiss the star and rub it on their heart to give their pal lots of love. They will rub the star on their heads to make their turkey friend super smart just like them, then rub the star on their eyes so their new pal can see them when they give them a big hug and finally rub the star on their ears so their animal can hear them talk to them. After giving the star one more kiss they insert the star into their animal,” Bollman said.

This is the first time MCPL has hosted this event, the library found out about Build-A-Butterball through a flyer sent by the organization Noah’s Ark Workshop Bollman said. According to Bollman, there are schools and colleges doing these projects as well.

“My daughter goes to Morehead University and they did an eagle there because they’re the ‘Eagles’,” Bollman said.

According to Bollman, the workshop cost $360 which was paid through the MCPL Youth Service programming budget and will be completely free for the children.

Along with their new turkey friend, the children will be given a birth certificate to fill out with their turkey’s name and birthday and other information Bollman said. Bollman said the children can fill out the birth certificates at the library or fill them out as an at-home activity.

“It’s just like a Build-A-Bear except with turkeys and the kids stuff them themselves,” Bollman said. She explained the children will get to stuff as much filling in as they want, there is not a set amount.

Bollman said this event is only for children aged 0-12 years old, a future event for teenagers to build a groundhog is in the planning stages.

According to Bollman, the spots are full for Build-A-Butterball, but more spots may open up depending on if more supplies arrive in time, those interested in the event can call 606-564-3286 to check availability.