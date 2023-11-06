Bad winter

We are going to have a bad winter the first snowflakes came on Oct. 31 and that means we are going to have 31 days of snow flurries and accumulating snow.

Our country

We need to take our country back we are going to become a third world country.

Stolen car

I was out on 68 this morning and I thought that Halloween thing was going on but then I found out later that there was a stolen car coming from Lexington. There was 17 police cruisers and a helicopter out there on 68 I just wonder if the got him or if they got away they might be in Maine by now.

Subdivisions

People who live in subdivisions should not let me allowed to own large dogs especially german shepherd ones.