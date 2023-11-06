The following information was entered in the Nov. 6, 1973 edition of The Ledger Independent:

Rotarians having 50th jubilee dinner tonight

Today is the 50th anniversary of the Maysville Rotary Club.

At the golden jubilee dinner tonight in the Rotary clubhouse, recognition will be given to the five members with the longest record of service. Each will offer reflections on past activities.

The salute will go to Eugene C. Royse, John L. Mains Sr., W. Denham and John H. Clarke, Jr. Robert Vance, as program chairman will call on each to speak.

The Maysville Rotary Club, 50 years young and with myriad goals on the horizon, has served this area in so many ways that it boggles the imagination.

It has, for example, turned what was a city dump into a beautiful park; it provides numerous scholarships for young people of the community to our college; it entertains and provides gifts for needy children at Christmas time; for years members have conducted a farm implement sale with proceeds used for club projects; it is responsible for the sending of delegates to the annual SPOKE Conference in Lexington; it now is the process of developing Rotary Park No. 2.

The list is indeed endless.

A cursory check with the record is a glowing example of what this organization and its members have done for this area.

Rotary Club members were active in encouraging the Wald Manufacturing Company and Carnation to locate here; they backed and worked for the construction of the Maysville-Aberdeen bridge; one member, the late C.E. “Cap” Peterson, was a prime mover in getting the then Lucky Stride Shoe Factory to open its doors here; Rotary members were active in the support of the building of Hayswood Hospital; many of them worked actively in the construction of the flood wall. Its numbers were in part responsible for the building of Kehoe Viaduct.

It is indeed a record of which they can be proud.

The names of those who have served so long and so well are many. And one, Associate Justice Stanly F. Reed, retired, of the United States Supreme Court, is the only living charter member of the organization.