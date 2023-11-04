FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Department of Education recently released the annual Kentucky School Report Card for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The ranking of local schools in the area was released among others. Rankings are listed on a scale of five colors. The lowest ranking is red and the highest is blue. Orange, yellow, and green fall between red and blue in that order.

MASON COUNTY

Charles Straub Elementary School: Yellow.

Mason County Intermediate School: Yellow.

Mason County Middle School: Orange.

Mason County High School: Yellow.

“KSA is one of many data points we use to measure progress. We are pleased our students are showing growth in nearly all content areas. Mason County High School is “green” in all measured sub-categories while still offering twenty-nine career pathways and helping our students earn over $800,000 in dual credit last year,” Mason County Superintendent Rick Ross said. “The quality school climate survey showed improvement in all buildings. Like all schools in Kentucky, there is work to be done to ensure all students are on grade level. More importantly, we will continue to provide opportunities for students that will never be measured on a standardized test.”

FLEMING COUNTY

E.P. Ward Elementary School: Green.

Ewing Elementary School: Yellow.

Flemingsburg Elementary School: Orange.

Hillsboro Elementary School: Yellow.

Simons Middle School: Yellow.

Fleming County High School: Yellow.

“We’re thrilled to present the 2022-2023 school year report card for Fleming County Schools. As a member of the L3 Coalition, we offer a local accountability model, the Measures of Quality, in its third version since spring 2022,” said Fleming County Superintendent Brian Creasman.

“We appreciate your continuous feedback and support, which are crucial for our journey to become a District of Distinction. Our local accountability, updated monthly, relies on observation data, rubrics, and stakeholder surveys.”

LEWIS COUNTY

Garrison Elementary School: Green.

Laurel Elementary School: Orange.

Lewis County Central Elementary School: Green.

Tollesboro Elementary School: Blue.

Lewis County Middle School: Yellow.

Lewis County High School: Green.

“Overall, we are very pleased with the performance of our schools. Our combined elementary scores ranked us at 28th (out of 173) in the state as a district. Our middle school scores ranked at 80th (out of 173) in the state. Our high school scores ranked at 36th (out of 169) in the state. The district is at or above the state average in many categories,” said Lewis County Superintendent Jamie Weddington.

“We still have areas that we need to improve like science but have definite areas of strength like reading and writing. Our students and staff worked hard every day to continue to improve academically. The state testing system is just one measure of the work the students and staff do every day.”

BRACKEN COUNTY

Taylor Elementary School: Yellow.

Bracken County Middle School: Green.

Bracken County High School: Yellow.

Augusta Independent School, elementary: Yellow.

Augusta Independent School, middle: Red.

Augusta Independent School, high: Green.

“Augusta Independent School made great strides on state testing this year,” Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said. “The elementary performance rating increased to a yellow in reading and math and orange in science, social studies, and writing. The high school increased to a green performance rating in reading and math and the graduation rate was a yellow performance level.

“The graduation rate slightly decreased due to the state calculation formula penalizing schools with students who opted for an additional year after the pandemic. The middle school had a red performance rating as a result of significantly low math scores that brought down the overall performance rating, but it should be noted the middle school reading scores did show improvement, as well as an orange performance rating in science, social studies, and writing,” McCane continued.

“All three levels had blue performance ratings for the quality of school climate and safety. As a district, the work begins to use the data and make instructional decisions to ensure continuous improvement until all students reach proficiency.”

Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick was not available for comments.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

Robertson County School, elementary: Yellow.

Robertson County School, middle: Orange.

Robertson County School, high: Green.

“We are pleased to announce that we have seen wonderful progress in our journey towards recovery from the pandemic. Despite the challenges we have faced, our hard work and dedication have paved the way for significant achievements in our educational institutions,” Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said.

“I am delighted to share with you that both our elementary and high schools have made substantial gains last year. Our graduate rates have increased, indicating the commitment and effort of both our students and our faculty. Additionally, our focus on career readiness has had a positive impact, as we can see our students becoming more prepared for success beyond the classroom.”

Kentucky Interim Commissioner of Education Robin Fields Kinney noted the impact the COVID-19 Pandemic has had on children in Kentucky and said it should not be “underestimated.”

She said this will likely be a multi-year recovery period that can require different approaches to educating students.

To view each school’s ranking on the Kentucky School Report Card list, please go https://www.kyschoolreportcard.com

For questions regarding each district’s rankings, please contact the superintendent of the district in question.