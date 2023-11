November 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Lowell Jeffery Bush, 34, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Phillip D. Downard, 53, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Troy Ray Gabbard, 51, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, reckless driving, jury trial November 21.

Ivy Garrison, 48, fourth-degree assault minor injury, menacing, pretrial conference December 5.

Misty Jo Ginandt, 36, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, failure to appear DOT.

Shaun Kaeff, 21, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, pretrial conference December 5.

Danielle Renee Niemeier, 41, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, theft by deception, theft by deception two counts, pretrial conference December 5.

Ashley Nicole Pollitt, 36, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear DOT.

Gustavus Redden, 56, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, one headlight, pretrial conference December 12.

Julie Reed Spitz, 61, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Steven Bradley Tucker, 53, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Antonio Dshane Turner, 48, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

James Greg Whiteman, failure to notify owner of damage to unattended vehicle, pretrial conference November 21.

Brian Ashley Bravard, 37, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, bound to grand jury.

Daryl Wayne Tucker, 59, possession of marijuana, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference December 5.

Steven Tucker, 31, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial hearing November 14.