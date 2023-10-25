The author of one of the most iconic novels ever written has a tie to Maysville.

“Gone with the Wind” was written in 1936 by Margaret Mitchell. In 1940, it was adapted into a movie of the same name and starred Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Olivia de Havilland and Hattie McDaniel.

While the book and author are widely known, what may not be as well-known is the fact that Margaret Mitchell married a man who was born in Maysville.

John Robert Marsh was born on Oct. 6, 1895. He was the third of five children born to Mary Douglas Toup and Millard Fillmore Marsh, according to local historian, Ron Bailey.

Bailey said Marsh graduated from Maysville High School before attending the University of Kentucky. While at UK, Marsh joined the Kentucky Kernel newspaper. Eventually, he joined the staff of the Lexington Herald as a proofreader for the morning paper.

“After he graduated from UK in 1917, he joined the ranks of thousands of young men and enlisted in the Army. After his stint in the Army, Marsh moved to Atlanta and filled a reporter position with the Daily Georgian,” Bailey said.

In 1921, Marsh met Mitchell at the March Hare Tea Shop.

“A courtship developed between Mitchell and Marsh but was complicated by the fact that Mitchell was also dating Berrien Kinnard “Red” Upshaw, who was John Marsh’s close friend. In fact, John Marsh was the best man in their wedding, knowing he loved Margaret Mitchell,” Bailey said. “The marriage didn’t last long and then the Maysvillian started dating Margaret and they got married in Atlanta in 1925.”

The marriage took place at the Unitarian-Universalist Church on July 4, 1925. Mitchell was 24 and Marsh was 29 years old. They lived in Atlanta, Ga.

According to Bailey, Marsh was constantly encouraging Mitchell to write. In “Gone with the Wind”, there is a dedication that says “To J.R.M.”

“It hints at Mitchell’s love and respect for her husband, John Robert Marsh,” Bailey said.

Marsh and Mitchell would visit Maysville together.

Mitchell died on Aug. 16, 1949 after being struck by a speeding taxi on Peachtree Street. Marsh died of a heart attack on May 5, 1952.