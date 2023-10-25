The Bracken County Lady Bears celebrate their victory at the first round of the 10th region tournament on October 23, 2023.

The Bracken County Lady Bears have done it.

They’ve won their first regional volleyball tournament game since 2019 in a hard fought best of five against 38th district runners-up, the Pendleton County Lady Cats.

The Lady Cats got out ahead of Bracken County early, dominating the first set to win 25-12, leading 1-0 in the game. Following this win, the Pendleton County thought they would be able to sweep the Lady Bears like they did early on in the season, but Bracken County refused to back down.

“We played Pendleton County one other time this year and we played terrible. We’ve done a lot of work, thinking about them. We practiced yesterday thinking about them, we did a lot of film with them. We hoped we knew what was going on when we came in and I think they did a good job of making a lot of adjustments during the game, we threw a lot of things out there tonight to make it work and it did.” said Lady Bears head coach, Julie Krift.

Set two saw the Lady Bears bounce back, and get out ahead of the Lady Cats relatively quickly. Bracken had built up a four point lead by the end of the set, to bring out the victory in a 25-21 win over Pendleton County, to tie the game 1-1.

They would continue to play tough throughout the entirety of set three, but Pendleton County was ready to make it a challenge. The Lady Cats kept the game close with both teams fighting back and forth for a one point lead throughout much of the set. Bracken went to serve for match point, leading 24-23, but allowed the Lady Cats to score. Pendleton County then brought in the points to win the set, beating out the Lady Bears 26-24.

“It was a defensive match man, I’m telling you what, Pendleton County doesn’t let the ball hit the floor. We had to come back with them a little more defensively than we normally do. We pulled some of our setters and put defenders in and ran with one setter which we normally don’t do, but we needed a little bit more defense because everything we threw at them came back.” said coach Krift.

Pendleton County fought hard throughout set four to hold off the Lady Bears. Now up 2-1 in the game, the Lady Cats only needed this victory to end the game and advance to the next round of the tournament. Unfortunately for the Lady Cats, Bracken County doesn’t quit, and fought tooth and nail to bring the game back close toward the end of the set. Some powerful offense from the Lady Bears put the team ahead of Pendleton County, and allowed them to secure the win 25-23.

Both teams had now won two sets, bringing the game to the fifth and final set.

With both Bracken and Pendleton County having fought hard throughout the rest of the matches entirety, both were showing signs of fatigue, but neither were about to let their opponent get the better of them.

“They do a great job, they’ve got a good team but our girls just really, really wanted to win this game and they showed it I think.” said coach Krift.

Set five proved to be the closest match of the entire game, with a one point deficit proving to be all either team could muster. The Lady Bears finally pulled out ahead of Pendleton County at the end of the set, gaining a couple points on the Lady Cats to secure the win 15-13.

Bracken County brought home the win 3-2 over the Lady Cats, not due to a lack of skill on Pendleton County’s part however. The Lady Cats fought tooth and nail throughout the game, and nearly had the victory on numerous occasions, but the fight inside the Lady Bears was just a little bit stronger than the Lady Cats.

Bracken County will face off against the Scott Lady Eagles tonight in the semifinal round of the 10th region tournament. The 37th district champions defeated Bourbon County in the quarterfinals 3-2, and are hoping to advance to the finals tomorrow night.

“We played Scott in the beginning of the year, it was our very first game. We didn’t have any idea what we were doing then really. We’ll look at some film tonight and it is what it is. We are really proud of where we are and what we’re doing. I don’t even know what to say about moving forward besides we’re living in every minute that we get, and we can’t wait for the next one.” said Coach Krift.