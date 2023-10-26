The annual Cummins Nature Preserve Pumpkin Glow will take place this weekend, beginning on Friday.

According to Cummins Nature Preserve Director Grant Felice, the event will run Oct. 27-Oct. 29 from 7-9 each night.

“Decorated pumpkins with electric tea lights are donated by the community for a spooky display along the Lake Trail and the Picnic Shelter Pond. Local clubs, Church groups, school groups and PTAs, organizations, businesses, and families provide the pumpkins for the Pumpkin Glow,” Felice said.

The Mason County Public Library held a group carving on Tuesday at the library to provide pumpkins for the Pumpkin Glow.

“This year Bigfoot, Mothra, and some scary witches will be roaming the grounds for selfies and for Halloween fun,” Felice said.

According to Felice, the Buffalo Trace Search and Rescue Team will be parking cards on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Washington Volunteer Fire Department will also be on hand to assist with monitoring the area. On Sunday night, the fire department will be available to park cars.

WVFD will also have a fire truck at the preserve on Friday and Saturday night.

“The Ion Center of Maysville and Mason County will have a donation table at the end of the Pumpkin Glow Trail, so please attend and donate to this worthy cause. Join Cummins Nature Preserve on Facebook for more information,” he said.

The Pumpkin Glow will also benefit the BTSR team.

Cummins Nature Preserve is located at 3049 Pickett Lane in Maysville.

The Pumpkin Glow is free. However, donations are accepted.

Glow sticks will also be available for purchase.