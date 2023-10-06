VANCEBURG — On Oct. 23, 2023, the Lewis County Health Department will be offering a Freedom from Smoking class.

The Lewis County Health Department received a grant from the American Lung Association making this class completely free where it is usually $100 per person.

Alex Halsey at the Lewis County Health Department will be leading the group not just as an employee but as a former vape user.

The class is not for smokers only but for anyone struggling with nicotine or tobacco in general. Nicotine comes in so many forms and all users are eligible for the class.

Halsey explains how the class helps attendees to quit. Halsey says the class really focuses on the emotional aspects of quitting which includes smoking triggers and the loss of things to do with your hands otherwise known as oral fixation.

The class not only helps smokers identify their triggers but also gives rewards for succeeding at their goals.

Everybody who participates in the class automatically gets a free t-shirt. Participants are also entered in a contest to win a Yeti Cooler which is valued at $350.

The class is eight sessions long and broken up into seven weeks. Initiatives are offered throughout the course to help partakers to really grasp the gravity of their smoking habit.

During session 2, Pinnacle Bank will be coming to the Lewis County Health Department to crunch each person’s individual numbers to see how much money they spend per year on cigarettes, vapes, etc. At the end of the session, Pinnacle Bank will be opening Christmas savings accounts for members who wish to participate and every penny they don’t spend on tobacco products will go into the account. On average, users are able to save around $700 in time for Christmas.

The group gives smokers the opportunity to strive towards their goal as a group with regular check-ins and even going so far as to help class attendees understand their options including medication to help quit and will help discover what each individual’s insurance will cover for them.

Halsey explains how many users simply lack the confidence that they can quit but insist it can be done. “Quitting has empowered me a lot and I want to do the same for them.”

Halsey hopes to be able to offer these classes twice a year, before the holidays and again after the beginning of the year. Halsey says he understands that the holidays are often not a time people want to quit smoking but reassures that it actually is incredibly helpful because you have other people along the road with you who can help you manage your stress.

Halsey was also excited to explain that anyone who starts the class now but is unable to finish it for any reason may pick it back up next year where they left off with no cost to them.

The class is open to anyone who wants assistance with tobacco and nicotine products. Limited spots are available so make sure to sign up now by calling (606) 796-2632 and asking for Alex or by going to lewiscountykyhd.org.