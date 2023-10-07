October 4, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Breanna Adamson, 24, theft by unlawful taking, resitting arrest, pretrial conference November 8.

German J. Angeles, 23, reckless driving, pretrial conference October 11.

Laure Blue, 37, license to be in possession, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, no/expired registration plates, theft of identity of another without consent, pretrial conference November 8.

Alexander Csonka, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference November 1.

Eddy Dotson, 64, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear, summons November 20.

Wilburn D. Richmond, 51, obstruction theft by deception, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Patrick Avery, 28, menacing, pretrial conference October 16.

Carlton L. Brock, 43, failure to wear seat belts, no operators/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference November 1.

Alexander Hamm, 23, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference October 11.

John Allen Nickerson, 43, obstructed vision and/or windshield, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference October 18.

Rajendrakumar Patel, 38, theft of identity of another without consent, theft by unlawful taking, second-degree forgery, bound to grand jury.

Tiffany Dawn Scurlock, 34, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree possession of controlled substance, controlled substance prescription not in original container first offense, bound to grand jury.

Ruth Turner, 45, fraudulent use of a credit card, pretrial conference October 18.

Ernesto Valencia, 40, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree escape identify facility, bound to grand jury.

Larry Dean Wells, 52, menacing, pretrial conference October 16.

Larry Dean Wells, 52, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, menacing, pretrial conference October 16.

Larry Jr. Wells, 52, second-degree indecent exposure, pretrial conference October 16.

Jack L. II Boone, 52, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, operating on moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference October 23.

Kay Colemire, 26, local city ordinance, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference November 27.

Scott Jorgen Fiskars, 41, no operators/moped license, pretrial conference November 1.

Johnathon R. Fite, 32, public intoxication controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Stephanie Ann Fryman, 33, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference November 1.

Ashley Luman, 38, theft of property mislaid or deliver by mistake, pretrial conference November 15.

Stanley S. Mineer, 54, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference November 8.

Jose Orta, 45, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of a substance first offense, no operators/moped license, pretrial conference November 1.

Patel Ashishkumar, 42, traffic in marijuana first offense, pretrial conference November 1.

Chandrikaben Patel, 44, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference November 1.

Kesha Gail Riley, 30, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference November 20.

Laini J. Sartin, 48, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference October 18.

Kaidan Shaw, 20, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference November 15.

Kaidan D. Shaw, 20, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference November 15.