NEW YORK, New York — Aetna Better Health of Kentucky, a CVS Health company, is the only Kentucky Medicaid plan to receive a rating of four out of five in NCQA’s Health Plan Ratings 2023: Medicaid.

NCQA evaluated Aetna Better Health of Kentucky’s clinical performance based on consumer satisfaction, prevention and treatment. Among the highlights, Aetna Better Health of Kentucky:

Earned four out of five for patient experience relating to getting care quickly and easily.

Earned three out of five for prevention and equity regarding preventative services across multiple demographics.

Scored three and a half out of five in treatment of issues such as substance use disorders, behavioral health needs and heart disease.

“Above all, this distinction is the result of laser-focused collaboration across our organization and our provider network, and shows our commitment to providing high-quality care for the individuals and families we serve,” said Aetna Better Health of Kentucky CEO Paige Mankovich. “It’s an honor to be the only Managed Care Organization in Kentucky to reach this distinction this year, and we’re proud to partner with the state to help maximize the quality of life for Kentuckians across the Commonwealth.”

The National Committee for Quality Assurance is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas.

NCQA’s HEDIS is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (https://www.ncqa.org/) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices.

For a more detailed review of the latest NCQA health insurance plan ratings report, visit: https://reportcards.ncqa.org/health-plans.