Former CEO of the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club, Roger Barnett, of Maysville, was inducted into the Kentucky Alliance of Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame in September.

Executive Director of the club Caitlin Waddell wrote Barnett’s letter of nomination, listing all of the reasons she felt he deserved the honor.

“He was a club member as a child, a parent volunteer, CEO for 23 years and has continued to serve the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club by maintaining the grounds and athletic field,” Waddell stated.

Waddell went on to say that Barnett had received the Boys and Girls Club of America Service to Youth Award in 2015 and has always been a true example of the great things the club can provide.

“He has given countless hours to our club as well as to our community. His passion for the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club is unmatched. There are not many kids or adults in our community that do not recognize ‘Mr. Roger’. He provided a caring heart and open arms as the CEO and continues to make efforts to ensure our youth’s needs are met,” Waddell concluded.

Barnett said he was shocked and proud to be inducted into the Kentucky Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame.

“I am humbled to be a part of this elite group of dedicated individuals who give their time and effort to the youth of Kentucky,” Barnett said.

When John McNeill hired him in 1992, Barnett said he promised he would make a difference in the club and feels he has lived up to that promise.

“I hope to continue to do so in the future for the youth of our community. I want to thank Executive Director Caitlin Waddell and the past and present Board of Directors for making this honor possible,” he said.

Barnett’s daughter Shannon Roberts said Barnett has always loved kids and been dedicated to the youth of the community.

Roberts explained this is the second year the Kentucky Boys and Girls Club has instituted a Hall of Fame, last year 22 members were inducted and this year there were only nine members inducted.

“All of the Kentucky Alliance executives across the state were there and the inductees and their families were all honored at this event and awarded for their dedication and service to the boys and girls clubs,” Barnett’s wife, Susan said. She said she is very pleased for her husband and feels he is very deserving of the honor.

Barnett was inducted on Sept. 21, at the Topper Club on the campus of West Kentucky University where he was also presented with a plaque made of Limestone.

As a member of the club Hall of Fame, Barnett and the other members will have the honor and make the commitment to induct other members into the Hall of Fame going forward, Roberts said.