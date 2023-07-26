BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Middle School’s Arctic Club will no longer be offered to students after this year.

Arctic Club is one of two parts of the 21st-century program in Bracken County Schools, Family Resource Center Director Samantha Wilson said. She noted that Taylor Elementary is home to TRIBE, the second part of the program.

The 21st-century program awards grants to rural and inner-city public schools with the intent to improve learning environments and engagement in the classroom, according to the United States Department of Education.

According to Wilson, the 21st-century program has to be “renewed” every five years in order to continue being offered to students. She said this year was the first time BCS needed to renew the program because it was introduced five years ago.

Wilson said Arctic Club was not chosen for renewal in the 21st-century program for the next five years. She said TRIBE, Taylor Elementary’s program, is not up for renewal yet.

“It will be later this year,” Wilson noted.

Before its renewal was rejected, Arctic Club was offered to students in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade, she said. As a member of the Arctic Club, students could stay after school for various activities.

According to Wilson, students were offered homework help, tutoring, and general lessons from certified teachers in different educational areas. She noted there were several extracurricular lessons involved with Arctic Club.

Arctic Club members would hear lessons and watch demonstrations from organizations in the Bracken County community after school. Wilson said the conservation district and library were the most frequent participants.

She added the club obtained visits from the Cincinnati Zoo and the Newport Aquarium as part of a partnership with Bracken County Public Library. Students also had a chance to experience “goat yoga,” Wilson said.

According to Wilson, directors of 21st-century programs would typically survey students to see what intrigued each individual. She said activities would often be based on what piqued the interest of students the most.

Wilson recalled several trips and opportunities offered to the students in Arctic Club. She noted it was a “particularly good” year for students to have been members because of the amount of opportunities given.

Wilson said she hopes that Taylor Elementary can receive a renewal for its TRIBE program when it comes time to renew it in the fall. She noted that she was disappointed to see Arctic Club denied for renewal.

She added that both programs in BCS were “very beneficial” to the district and students that were involved.

For more information on the 21st-century program or to view requirements for eligibility, please go to https://education.ky.gov/federal/Pages/Kentuckys-21st-Century-Community-Learning-Centers.aspx.