This week’s article features two more of the shelter’s “long-timers.” “Long-timer” is a term used to define a pet that has been in a shelter or rescue without adoption for 6 months or longer. While Mason County Animal Shelter’s average length of stay is only 24 days, these fantastic dogs have been overlooked for adoption or rescue.

Tootsie is a very special girl who has been unfairly overlooked! She is super intelligent and knows how to sit, sit pretty, give paw, and roll over! This girl walks easily on a leash, with a nearly perfect loose leash form most of the time. Tootsie also enjoys attention from her person, and backside scratches are her favorite! She loves to ride in a car and enjoys meeting new people! On a recent Doggo Day Out with Auntie Shayla, she went to Lowe’s, where she met lots of people and picked out a new toy! Shayla says she behaved perfectly and everyone loved her!

George, AKA “Gorgeous George,” is a sweet senior hound looking for his fur-ever home. Don’t let his graying face fool you; he’s got plenty of life and love to give! He frequently spends time in a foster home with children and does well with them. George walks easily on a leash. He is good with other dogs and hasn’t met a dog he doesn’t like. He liked to chase the cats in his foster home and barked at a small dog at the Jingle Jog. A home without cats or small dogs may be best. George enjoys ear rubs and car rides! He will be a loyal, loving companion for the right adopter!

Tootsie and George both came to the shelter as strays and were not reclaimed. Thanks to his generous sponsors with the Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry, his adoption fee is $0 for an approved adopter! Tootie’s adoption fee is only $40. Scan the QR code beside their pictures to learn more about them and apply to adopt them now!

Upcoming Events:

· Saturday, 1/11/2025 – 12 PM to 3 PM– Shelter Dog Meet and Greet at Hemingway’s Bourbon and Coffee, 10 E. 2nd Street, Maysville, KY 41056.

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/petsOr visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become

an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.