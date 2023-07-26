Home Special Sections TV Week – July 29, 2023 Special Sectionsspecialsections TV Week – July 29, 2023 July 26, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print http://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/krgn/ View Comments Editor's Picks Mason girl growing enormous pumpkin Ledger Independent - July 29, 2023 A Mason County girl, Laurel Touchton, has spent the last few months growing a pumpkin, Sylvester, in her backyard that is now estimated to be almost 250 pounds. BB Riverboat returning to Maysville Ledger Independent - July 29, 2023 The BB Riverboat will be visiting Maysville in August. Local teacher receives community service award Ledger Independent - July 29, 2023 Mason County High School Culinary Arts Teacher Shannon Roberts has been awarded the Kentucky Farm Bureau and Kentucky Association for Career and Technical Education’s Carl Perkins Community Service Award. Traffic notice for Fleming County Ledger Independent - July 29, 2023 FLEMINGSBURG — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued a notice of road closures from Aug. 1-3, in Fleming County. MCHS student chosen as a Senate Page Ledger Independent - July 28, 2023 Mason County High School student Tori Lavinder is one of only 30 students chosen nationwide for the Senate Page program. Load more