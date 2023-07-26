Mason County High School Marching Band members took over the Kroger Gas Station lot for a free car wash on Saturday.

As soon as patrons entered the shopping center, they were greeted with “Free Car Wash” signs and students encouraging patrons to stop by to have their cars cleaned by their bandmates.

MCHS Band Director Kendrick Applegate was there with the students during the day and said this was one of many fundraisers the marching band will hold to raise money for the program.

“This is an annual tradition that always happens during band camp,” Applegate said. “The money raised here will go toward expenses for the season.”

According to Kendrick, marching season just started for the school. In September, competitions will begin. There will be the senior citizens veterans day program in November, the Christmas concert in December and the Spring concerts in April and May.

“We have registration fees that we have to pay every year for the marching band, there are instrument repairs, uniform cleanings. Marching band costs generally around $10,000 each year, so any amount helps.”

Applegate said people can donate to the band during the school year by contacting him or by contacting the band on Facebook or Twitter.

Ava Wamsley, who will be a senior this year, said she always enjoys the car wash fundraiser because it helps the band.

“This is a tradition that has been going on for as long as I’ve been here and even many years before,” she said. “It’s the best fundraiser we have because we don’t actually ask for money upfront. We just ask for donations. So people can give a little or a lot, but some people give a lot, so it helps us make a lot more money.”

Wamsley said she is excited about the theme this year.

“Our theme is Revolt. I will be, basically, the revolt starter. I’ll start the revolt and then it transfers through the different sections, so it’s going to be really interesting to see that play out in the field.”

“It’s really cool to be here and watch people work together. We all want to make the season the best it can be. I’m excited for marching band season,” she said. “This is my fifth year and I’m excited for the theme we have planned.”

If anyone wants to donate to the marching band, they can contact Applegate at [email protected]