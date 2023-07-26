GEORGETOWN, Ohio – A new Ulysses S. Grant barn mural was dedicated on July 17 at Waterfield Farm in Georgetown, Ohio.

Ulysses S. Grant the eighteenth president of the United States was born in Point Pleasant, Ohio but ended up spending a lot of time in the city of Georgetown, Ohio during his life.

According to an official post on the U.S. Grant Boyhood Home and Schoolhouse Historic Sites Facebook page “The Ohio History Connection is sponsoring the creation of a large hand-painted mural of President Ulysses S. Grant on a historic barn just west of Georgetown.”

Stan Purdy with the U.S. Grant Boyhood Home Association explained that the Waterfield Farm was chosen because a couple of people from the Ohio History Connection wanted to look for a location that was around State Highway 52 which is where Grant’s birth-town of Point Pleasant and his dedicated hometown of Georgetown is located around.

Purdy also talked about how “Mr. Waterfield was enthusiastic” about having the barn mural painted on his barn.

The mural was painted by artist Scott Hagan who has painted barn murals for a number of years.

According to Hagan’s Facebook page The Barn Artist he stated when finishing the mural that “This could end up being my favorite barn painting of the year.”

The picture of Grant that Hagan decided to paint on the side of the barn at Waterfield farm was one of Grant’s presidential pictures which is also the portrait of him printed on the fifty-dollar bill.

The mural also has the years Grant was president painted alongside his hometown of Georgetown, Ohio and his own signature below his name.

U.S. Grant Boyhood’s Facebook post also states that this mural “Of the President joins a collection of Ohio historical barns around the state all showcasing historically important Ohioans, Ohio accomplish and Ohio symbols.”

The Facebook page also further states about the process of what it took to do the painting by stating “The painting process is unique at night the image is projected on the barn and an outline is drawn of the image in daytime the artist paints the mural.”

Purdy stated that this specific barn mural has had “More reaction from this barn than anything we’ve done” and that is has been “well-accepted” and a “nice compliment” to everything else located in and around Georgetown that is connected to Grant.

This Grant barn mural is located at Waterfield Farm on 1706 Shinkle Ridge Road Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Anyone that would like to drive out and see the painting is free to do so.