Today Award-winning American comedian, actor, screenwriter and producer of television and film, Dave Chappelle announces the fall run of his unique stand-up comedy show – Dave Chappelle Live.

The tour, produced by Live Nation will include a stop in downtown Lexington on Tuesday, September 12, at Rupp Arena.

Tickets will be available starting with local pre-sales on Wednesday, July 26. The general on-sale begins on Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and if needed may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

Pilot Boy Productions, Inc., and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights to the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches delivered during his performance.

The materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed or reproduced verbatim, in whole or in part, in any form, media or technology now known or later developed without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc.

Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law, at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.